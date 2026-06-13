Fever Announce Sophie Cunningham Injury Status For Sun Game on June 13

The Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday as part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Fever star Sophie Cunningham is on the team’s injury report after missing her first game of the season on Thursday against the Chicago Sky because of an elbow injury.

Cunningham has been listed as probable because of a right elbow injury, which means she’s likely suiting up for tonight’s game. She’s set to be reevaluated before tip-off, which means she’ll either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out.

The Missouri product practiced on Wednesday before being listed as questionable and eventually tagged as out. The Fever still won despite her absence, beating the Sky 114-106 in overtime.

What Did Stephanie White Say About Sophie Cunningham’s Injury?

Before Thursday’s game against the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked about Sophie Cunningham’s injury. White revealed that Cunningham has been dealing with a sore right elbow for a while now, and they were just being cautious with her.

“They’ve been doing treatment and really trying to get her ready to go,” White said, via Cydney Henderson of The Indianapolis Star. “I think the most important thing for us is … making sure that we’re extremely cautious and we’re thinking about the big picture.”

Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star added that Cunningham’s injury is not expected to keep her out for long. That means she could be back as soon as Saturday’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Cunningham is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in her second season with the Fever. She signed a one-year, $665,000 contract this offseason to stay in Indiana.

Sophie Cunningham Addresses Caitlin Clark Game Winner

On June 8 against the Washington Mystics, Caitlin Clark hit her first-ever game-winner in the Indiana Fever’s 78-76 victory. Clark received a perfect pass from Sophie Cunningham, making a long 3-point shot with 1.2 seconds remaining.

There was plenty of speculation after the game that Clark and Cunningham didn’t execute coach Stephanie White’s game plan. It even reached a point that Cunningham was suspended for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Sky because of it.

Speaking on her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham cleared the air on what really happened.

“There was a miscommunication,” Cunningham said, via Scout Springgate of Hawkeyes Wire on USA Today. “There was a cross-screen. C (Clark) to Lexi, and they both went with Lexi, and it left C wide open, and we were going to C anyway. The play was to go to CC. “It was perfectly executed. It was a cross-screen and then down-screen, so she was supposed to be at the top of the key. But Lexi drew two defenders, and so she went right where there was wide-open space.”

There you go. The final play was indeed for Clark, and they executed it despite a bit of a hitch.