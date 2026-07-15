Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Celebrates Kelsey Mitchell’s Achievement

The Indiana Fever are set to begin a four-game homestand by welcoming the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the WNBA announced that Kelsey Mitchell is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. She led the Fever to a 3-1 record in their four-game road trip from July 2 to 12.

Mitchell averaged 28.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals. She had to operate the Fever’s offense for two of the four games without Caitlin Clark, who was dealing with a back injury.

Caitlin Clark Celebrates Kelsey Mitchell’s Achievement

Despite the online narrative surrounding the Indiana Fever over the past few weeks, Caitlin Clark celebrated Kelsey Mitchell’s latest achievement on social media.

Clark shared a graphic of Mitchell being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on her Instagram stories.

Mitchell has been huge for the Fever this season. She is the team’s leading scorer at 22.7 points per game, ahead of Caitlin Clark.

Clark is averaging 20.1 points per game, but she has missed three out of the last five games because of a lingering back issue. She has been dealing with it since the season opener against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 14-9. They have a chance to gain more momentum before the start of the All-Star break with their four-game homestand.

After welcoming the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, they will face the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. They resume the campaign on July 28 with a three-game road trip starting in Seattle.

Caitlin Clark Injury Update

The Indiana Fever announced on Tuesday that Caitlin Clark is probable for their game against the Golden State Valkyries. It’s the 15th time this season that Clark has been tagged probable with a back injury, as per James Boyd of The Athletic.

“ICYMI: #Fever star Caitlin Clark (back) is probable to play tomorrow against the #Valkyries. This is the 15th time this season she’s been listed as probable due to her back. (Curious to see if her minutes restriction will be lifted.),” Boyd tweeted.

The Fever are expected to re-evaluate Clark before tip-off. She’s likely getting cleared, though a minutes restriction will possibly remain in place. She played 24 minutes in the Fever’s 109-75 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Clark finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 5-for-11 shooting. She had two more days of rest, but the Fever have been very cautious about handling her injury. She missed 31 games last season, so the franchise would want to avoid that again.

Despite the back issue, Clark has already played in 19 games this season. She’s averaging 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field, including 33.1% from 3-point range.