Caitlin Clark Sends 5-Word Message to Chiefs Ahead of Opener vs. Broncos

One of the most popular Kansas City Chiefs fans is Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa native grew up cheering for the Chiefs and has attended games in person since she was young.

Clark attended last year’s game between the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. She sat in the luxury suite with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is now married to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Caitlin Clark’s Message to the Chiefs

With Kansas City set to host the Denver Broncos to open the 2026 NFL season on Monday, Clark shared a message on her X account.

“WE ARE BACK!!!! GOOD LUCK!!!!” Clark tweeted.

Clark’s message received plenty of reactions on social media, but they were divided since the Chiefs aren’t very popular online outside of their fanbase.

Here are some of the reactions:

@justskulk: “Rooting for y’all to lose tn.”

@harv6007: “Oh no, I can’t be your fan if you root for the Chiefs, lol j/k welcome home go get that MVP!”

@joefreddoso: “Love you..not so much your choice of NFL teams..”

@vinnie_187: “That’s why you’re my favorite WNBA player of all time, Go Chiefs.”

@StiefvaterErin: “Nothing but love CC but my Broncos are winning this one tonight! Keep hooping kid and win that WNBA championship!”

@GilbCortes: “Caitlin I love you and all… but it’s Broncos country, LETS RIDE.”

@Will2077MW: “Caitlin Clark is a phenomenal basketball player, but then she rooted for the Chiefs. Did she get hit in the head with a BB in Germany?”

@Michael_PhxAZ: “I love watching you play, but sure wish you weren’t a Chiefs fan.”

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury, but he is set to play against the Broncos.

Caitlin Clark on her Chiefs Fandom

In an appearance on ManningCast back in 2023, Caitlin Clark opened up about how she became a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since I was a young girl,” Clark said via the New York Post. “My brother was a Chiefs fan, my dad was a Chiefs fan. I had cousins in Kansas City that were Chiefs fans. Honestly, it was just something all I knew. “In our basement, we had a Chiefs vending machine,” she added. “We had those toy helmets that were Chiefs that you could run around in the yard and I could knock helmets with my brothers.”

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However, Clark revealed on the Post Moves podcast with Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker that she has started supporting the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears as well.