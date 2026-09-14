Taylor Swift Gets Surprising Career News Ahead of Chiefs-Broncos MNF Showdown

Taylor Swift’s future could include new music but a lengthy break from major touring, according to a new Tarot card reading released ahead of husband Travis Kelce’s season opener with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman predicted that Swift will continue writing, recording and releasing music over the next four years but won’t launch another major tour during that period. The reading comes two months after Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

Taylor Swift Gets 4-Year Prediction About Her Next Tour

Honigman consulted her Tarot cards on behalf of OLBG to predict what could be next for Swift following her wedding.

“The Tarot shows Taylor’s actions to be pre-planned and intentional,” Honigman said. “She’s not spontaneous at all, and she knows that she’s taking a step back from performing after her wedding, but it is far from permanent.”

According to Honigman’s reading, Swift could spend the next several years focusing on creating new music and making occasional appearances rather than mounting another large-scale tour.

“For the next four years, she’ll still write, compose, and record music. She’ll even have some smaller gigs here and there and will release new songs, and there are even three new albums during that time, but she won’t go on a big tour,” Honigman claimed.

Honigman also predicted that Swift already has ideas in place for her eventual return to touring.

“She knows the starting date already. She knows the name of the tour, the theme, and the route are all decided and planned in her mind, but it will be announced only four months ahead of the first show,” she said.

Swift has not announced another tour or confirmed plans for three additional albums.

Taylor Swift Announces Return to CMA Awards

Swift does have one confirmed appearance on her calendar.

In an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, Sept. 10, Swift announced that she will attend the 2026 CMA Awards on Nov. 18. It will mark her first appearance at the ceremony in a decade.

“LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18 🤠,” Swift wrote.

The appearance will bring Swift back to one of the awards shows closely connected to the country music beginnings of her career.

Her announcement comes during a major transition in her personal life. Swift and Kelce tied the knot July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of nearly 1,000 guests, including several Chiefs players and head coach Andy Reid.

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift Wedding ‘Best Night of My Life’

Kelce reflected on the wedding during a joint ESPN interview with teammate Patrick Mahomes.

After Chris Berman told Kelce, “I heard you got married,” the Chiefs tight end confirmed the news with a joke.

“This is true, this is true,” Kelce said. “Didn’t I see you there?”

He then described what marrying Swift meant to him.

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. “Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”

Mahomes also shared his memories of the celebration. The Chiefs quarterback tore his ACL and LCL last season, and the wedding gave him an opportunity to test his surgically repaired knee on the dance floor.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun,” Mahomes said. “I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

Swift and Kelce are also settling into married life while balancing their careers. A source told Page Six that Kelce’s Leawood, Kansas, home is currently the couple’s primary residence and serves as their home base while he plays for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 14.