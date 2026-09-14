Indiana Fever Sends 1-Word Caitlin Clark Message After FIBA World Cup Win

On Sunday in Berlin, Germany, Team USA overcame a double-digit deficit to beat France to win the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

Caitlin Clark provided a spark off the bench, finishing with 12 points and three assists. She knocked down two 3-point shots as Team USA turned a 14-point deficit to a 97-79 win.

Breanna Stewart was named MVP after putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Jackie Young had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Kahleah Copper added 15 points.

Indiana Fever’s 1-Word Post on Caitlin Clark

In a post on social media, the Indiana Fever shared a photo of Caitlin Clark during the medal ceremony.

The Fever casually dropped a one-word message about Clark:

“aura”

Here are some of the reactions to the Fever’s post on Clark:

@leonardo.chop: “Effortlessly ✨🔥”

@marley_harper: “aura off the charts”

@kshawnozuly: “Caitlin Clark is winning that championship next ! Watch out”

@chacho0229: “Shows up always in the big moments”

@fromthelogo_22: “GOAT. GAME CHANGED WHEN THAT 3 WAS HIT AT HALF.”

@hollykay24: “CC stayed ready! A shooter is never out of it for long. Her number was called and she delivered!”

In addition to Clark, the Fever also celebrated Aliyah Boston and coach Stephanie White.

Caitlin Clark on Her Impact in World Cup Final

Speaking to reporters after the final, Caitlin Clark was asked about her thoughts on making an impact in Team USA’s victory against France.

“I think I knew my team was going to need it,” Clark said. “So, it was a good time to come alive and just want to be impactful in my minutes. France is an incredible team. They’ve had an incredible tournament, so I got to give them a lot of credit.”

“But I think once we got down 11, we kind of found our footing and then crawled back, was able to have a big shot before halftime and then second half we really just dominated from there,” she added.

Clark cut France’s lead to two points before halftime after hitting a tough 3-point shot in the corner.

It sparked Team USA’s nearly flawless third quarter, outscoring France 30-12 and dominating the rest of the game.

Indiana Fever’s Next Game

Caitlin Clark and the rest of Team USA will get a short break before the WNBA resumes.

The Indiana Fever are back in action on September 18 against the Toronto Tempo.

It’s an important game for the Fever since they are in a close race for a Top 4 spot in the playoffs.

The Fever have three games left after the Tempo game, hosting the Washington Mystics on September 20 and the Minnesota Lynx on September 22.

Their last game is on the road at the Target Center on September 24 against the Lynx.