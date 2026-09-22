Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Sends Cryptic 5-Word Tease

On Monday, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark shared a post on Instagram.

Clark teased a collaboration with actor Nick Offerman, who is famously known for his roles as Ron Swanson in the NBC television show Parks and Recreation.

Offerman also starred in shows like The Last of Us, Fargo and Death by Lightning, as well as movies, such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Civil War.

Caitlin Clark’s 5-Word Post

In an Instagram post, Caitlin Clark shared an image of two director’s chairs with her and Nick Offerman’s names on it.

Clark also wrote a five-word message, teasing a future project with the versatile actor.

“Just a couple of chairs,” Clark wrote.

The Indiana Fever guard added a woman-shrugging emoji to further tease her followers about the collaboration.

People were very excited in the comments section.

The post garnered 25,000 likes and counting, as well as more than 200 comments.

Here are some of the best ones:

@kimber.ae.sun: “How freaking awesome is this!?! I can’t even!”

@brilewerkephoto: “The duo we didn’t know we needed”

@omarwildmahmoudian: Caitlin just absolutely crushing everything in life. Love to see it”

@shelbyneuzil: “I don’t even know what’s happening but I know it’s amazing lol.”

@ilovetashae: “Why does this already feel iconic?”

@marley_harper: “CC x Ron Swanson, the collab I never expected”

@91.kri: “CC finally gets to trash talk unfiltered.”

@g33kymick: “Clark’s and Recreation?”

Many also shared memes to express how excited they are about the upcoming project.

What’s the Potential Project Between Clark and Offerman?

It’s unclear what the collaboration between Caitlin Clark and Nick Offerman is about.

Some fans are pointing to a potential commercial for Clark’s upcoming signature shoe release with Nike.

It could also be a commercial for a different brand since Clark has multiple sponsors. Offerman could be returning as Ron Swanson for it.

Another possibility is a hype video for the Indiana Fever’s upcoming playoff run. They have already clinched a spot and could be among the favorites to reach the WNBA semifinals.

But how does a character like Swanson connect to Clark?

The show Parks and Recreations is set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. It is said to be around 90 miles away from Indianapolis, so it’s in close proximity.

In Episode 17 of Season 2, titled Woman of the Year, Swanson insisted to Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope that he’s not a sexist and loves powerful women.

It prompted Leslie to say, “You do attend a shocking number of WNBA games.”

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With the show set in Indiana, Swanson is certainly a Fever fan. And it would be a great callback if Swanson meets the Fever’s current superstar in Clark.