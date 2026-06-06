Caitlin Clark Injury Status for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Game vs New York Liberty

The Indiana Fever are set to play their second game in the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday. They visit the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on the New York Liberty.

The Fever are coming off a huge win against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. They snapped a two-game losing streak to win their first game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Caitlin Clark made headlines during the game, not because of her matchup and rivalry against Angel Reese but due to throwing up before the start of the second half.

Caitlin Clark Injury Status vs. Liberty on June 6

According to the Indiana Fever’s official injury report for Saturday’s game, Caitlin Clark has been listed as probable because of a back injury. Clark has been on the injury report since the WNBA warned them a couple of weeks ago.

The Fever listed Clark out against the Washington Mystics at the last minute on May 20. She wasn’t on the injury report, so the league wasn’t happy with their transparency regarding their superstar’s injury.

As for Clark vomiting at halftime against the Dream, it seemed to be a non-issue since it’s not listed in the injury report.

The Iowa product is expected to get cleared before tip-off. She hasn’t missed a game since sitting out against the Portland Fire nearly three weeks ago. She’s averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Why Did Caitlin Clark Vomit vs. Dream?

Speaking to reporters after the Indiana Fever’s 83-71 win over the Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark was asked about her throwing-up incident before the start of the second half.

Clark confirmed that she wasn’t feeling well for a bit, though she attributed what happened to her to some applesauce.

“I tried to eat some applesauce, and then it just came up, and then everything else in my stomach also came up,” Clark said, via The Indianapolis Star. “I thought it was gonna stay down, but then I found a trash can, thank God, and I haven’t puked that much in a very long time. But then I felt fine. I felt light, so I was running around feeling good in the second half.”

There was nothing to worry about, though Clark might want to avoid applesauce during game day.

However, it should be noted that Clark played better in the second half after puking. She scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half. She also finished with seven rebounds, eight assists and one block.

How to Watch Fever vs. Liberty on June 6?

Fans can watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game between the Fever and Liberty live on CBS. It’s also available via live stream on Paramount+ and WNBA League Pass.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.