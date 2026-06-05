Caitlin Clark Shares Update After Throwing Up in Fever’s Win vs Dream

The Indiana Fever are off to a fantastic start to the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

They defeated the red-hot Atlanta Dream on Thursday to begin their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title defense with a huge win.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the Fever’s 83-71 win, finishing with 25 points, two assists and two steals. Aliyah Boston had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, while Caitlin Clark added 17 points and eight assists.

The Fever also snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 5-4 for the season. Clark also improved to 5-1 against Angel Reese in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark Vomits During Game

One of the biggest headlines of the Fever’s season has been Caitlin Clark’s back injury. She was listed as probable before getting cleared before tip-off.

However, it seemed like Clark was dealing with an illness during the game. She reportedly vomited just before the start of halftime, as per Meghan L. Hall of USA Today.

Whatever illness she had, Clark played better in the second half. She had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Caitlin Clark Confirms Throwing Up, Shares Update

Speaking to reporters after the Fever’s win, Caitlin Clark was asked if she was indeed throwing up at halftime.

Clark confirmed what happened and shared an update if she’s dealing with some form of illness, which wasn’t on the injury report before the game.

“I had to throw up … but you just keep playing,” Clark said, via USA Today’s Callie Fin. “I love this game and I’m competitive and I was going to do anything I could to help this team win, and I thought we played a really, really good game and we probably could have even made a few more baskets, but we guarded.”

The two-time All-Star added that it was because of apple sauce, which she consumed during halftime.

“I tried to eat some apple sauce and then it just came up, and then everything else also in my stomach came up,” Clark said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “I found a trash can, thank God. I haven’t puked that much in really, a long time. … I’ll be good.”

Clark was in a good mood after the game, joking to Amazon Prime Video sideline reporter Kayla Grey that she would need sanitizer after they shook hands before her postgame interview.

What’s Next For Clark and the Fever?

The Fever continue their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign on Saturday against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.

Clark might need to avoid apple sauce if she wants to be fully fit versus New York. They are also set to face the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun and Toronto Tempo as part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.