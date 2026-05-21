Caitlin Clark’s Late Scratch Called ‘Clear Violation’ by WNBA Insider

The Indiana Fever are facing criticism after Caitlin Clark was ruled out shortly before tip-off against the Portland Fire.

WNBA analyst Jonny Root publicly questioned the Fever’s handling of Clark’s status after the star guard was announced out roughly 90 minutes before Wednesday night’s game. Indiana later defeated Portland 90-73, but much of the postgame conversation centered around the timeline surrounding Clark’s absence.

Root shared his frustration on social media after reports surfaced that Clark’s absence was tied to a broader plan to manage her workload during the season.

“The Indiana Fever announcing Caitlin Clark is out an hour & a half before game time is unacceptable…” Root wrote.

“Worst part: This is all part of a ‘strategic management plan for the season,’ so they knew she wouldn’t play.”

He continued: “It’s a slap in the face to fans that bought tickets & a clear violation of the WNBA’s injury reporting.”

Caitlin Clark’s Late Scratch Raised Questions About Injury Reporting

The Indiana Fever announcing Caitlin Clark is out an hour & a half before game time is unacceptable… Worst part: This is all part of a “strategic management plan for the season”, so they knew she wouldn’t play. It’s a slap in the face to fans that bought tickets & a clear… https://t.co/aq10fIx4z7 pic.twitter.com/t3v7FBYJAM — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 20, 2026

Clark was officially ruled out with a back injury before the Fever’s matchup against Portland.

According to reports, Clark missed practice on Tuesday to receive treatment and woke up on Wednesday with back soreness and stiffness. Fever head coach Stephanie White later addressed the situation and pushed back against suggestions that Clark was being rested purely for load management.

“She’s healthy. We’re not managing anything,” White said before the game. “This is just a back issue that we want to make sure we give the time to be ready.”

White later added that the team did not expect the issue to linger long-term and said Clark was held out as a precaution.

The timing of the announcement, however, became the central issue.

Clark was not listed on Indiana’s injury report Tuesday, despite White revealing afterward that the guard missed practice for treatment. WNBA injury-reporting policies require teams to provide participation updates by 5 p.m. local time the day before games.

White explained that the Fever originally expected Clark to play Wednesday night.

“Despite Clark missing practice Tuesday, the team expected Clark to play in Wednesday’s game … that is, until she woke up with a sore back on game day,” White said.

She also deferred additional medical details to Indiana’s training staff.

“I’m not a doctor,” White noted after the game.

Clark’s Presence Continues to Impact the WNBA

The situation generated strong reactions because Clark has become one of the league’s biggest attractions.

Clark has become one of the WNBA’s biggest draws. Fans regularly buy tickets specifically to see her play, and Fever games often see higher attendance and ticket prices when she is expected to be in the lineup.

The Fever had also played four games in eight days entering Wednesday’s matchup, which led to additional speculation about workload management.

Reports initially described Clark’s absence as part of a “strategic management plan,” according to Fever beat writer Scott Agness, via Yahoo Sports. That wording quickly intensified online debate because professional basketball leagues have increasingly cracked down on resting healthy star players without proper disclosure.

White later denied that characterization and repeatedly emphasized that Clark’s absence was tied to her back soreness.

The Fever coach was also asked whether she believed Indiana could face league discipline over the situation.

White responded simply: “No.”

Indiana now turns its attention toward Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Fever have an off day on Thursday before returning to the floor, and Clark’s status is expected to draw significant attention from both fans and league observers.