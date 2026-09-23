Caitlin Clark Compared to LeBron James by Indiana Fever Teammate

There’s no denying that Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is the most popular WNBA player today.

Clark’s popularity helped grow the league over the past three years, adding on to what the previous generations built.

On the other hand, LeBron James is still the most recognizable name in the NBA at the age of 41 years old.

Fever Star Compares Caitlin Clark to LeBron James

In an interview with SLAM Magazine, Indiana Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell compared Caitlin Clark’s popularity to that of LeBron James. Mitchell saw firsthand during a Fever preseason game in Iowa just how popular Clark was.

“I think CC, when she first got here and we had to go play the preseason game in Iowa, I was like, ‘Bro, this is like some LeBron sh*t,'” Mitchell said. “I couldn’t believe it. Hats off to The GOAT, LeBron James, I’m just saying to see the lime, the light, the people, and the stuff, I am in awe of CC every time because she handled it so well. Her as a professional too, she wants to be great.”

Clark was born and raised in Iowa. She was a high school star in the state and even played for the Iowa Hawkeyes before getting drafted first overall by the Fever in 2024.

Mitchell and Clark have formed an amazing scoring duo for the Fever this season. They are playing their best basketball as a tandem, leading the franchise to another playoff berth.

Clark This Season

After an injury-plagued sophomore campaign, Caitlin Clark returned with a bang this season. She’s averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 45.2% shooting from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range.

Clark has dealt with a back injury for the entire campaign, but she has only missed four games so far with one more regular-season game to go.

Scoring has not been a problem for Clark, but she still needs to work on cutting back her turnovers and committing fouls.

But to be fair, some of Clark’s turnovers are good passes that weren’t caught properly.

Mitchell This Season

While Caitlin Clark remains the most important player for the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell has put together the best season of her career.

Mitchell is averaging 25.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. She’s shooting 51.4% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc.

The Fever guard has also broken A’ja Wilson‘s records for most points in a season and most consecutive games with 20 points or more.

Mitchell and Clark have been playing so well this season that the Fever have campaigned for them to win co-MVP.