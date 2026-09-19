Kelsey Mitchell Makes A’ja Wilson Statement After Breaking WNBA Record

On Friday in Toronto, Kelsey Mitchell broke A’ja Wilson‘s record for most points in a single WNBA season.

Mitchell scored 33 points in the Indiana Fever’s 103-85 win over the Toronto Tempo. She needed just 21 points to break the record and nearly did it in the first half, scoring 16 points in the first two quarters.

The Fever star now has 1,034 points and counting. She also joined Wilson as the only two players in WNBA history to score at least 1,000 points in a season.

Kelsey Mitchell on A’ja Wilson

In her postgame media availability, Kelsey Mitchell was asked if she’s expecting a text from A’ja Wilson after breaking the four-time WNBA MVP’s record.

Mitchell laughed, saying that Wilson won’t be sending her a message.

The Indiana Fever guard then praised Wilson, calling the Las Vegas Aces superstar one of the greatest players of all time.

“A’ja Wilson, she’s one of the GOATs for a reason,” Mitchell said via The Indianapolis Star. “All I can do is keep showing up. I can’t really control the critics, the other players — much of anything — but I can control me. … If A’ja does text me, though, hopefully it’s a good talk and, you know, it’s not scary.”

Wilson initially set the record during the 2024 WNBA season. She averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game. She also did it in just 38 games, while Mitchell broke it in 41 games.

Nevertheless, Wilson and Mitchell are among the candidates for MVP this season. Wilson remains as the overwhelming favorite, followed by Olivia Miles, Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart.

Mitchell Broke Two More of Wilson’s Record This Season

The WNBA’s single-season scoring record wasn’t the only A’ja Wilson record broken by Kelsey Mitchell this season.

Mitchell also surpassed two more of Wilson’s WNBA records. She broke Wilson’s record for most consecutive 20-point games in a season in early August. Wilson scored in 15 straight, but Mitchell blew it out of the water.

The Indiana Fever star now has 25, which is also the longest in WNBA history. Wilson held the record at 20, but Mitchell surpassed it in mid-August against the Dallas Wings.

According to Brian Haenchen of The Indianapolis Star, Mitchell could break another WNBA record at the end of the regular season. She’s currently neck and neck with Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream for most 3-point shots made in a season.

Howard and Mitchell already broke Sabrina Ionescu’s record of 123. Howard has 129 and Mitchell has 128, with three games left on both of their schedules.