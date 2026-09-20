Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell Sends Strong Statement on MVP Candidacy

One of the top candidates for the WNBA MVP this season has been Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever.

The Fever even launched a campaign for Mitchell, as well as Caitlin Clark, for the possibility of a co-MVP win.

But for Mitchell, it has been a career season. She already broke two scoring records held by A’ja Wilson before doing it again on Friday. She set the record for most points in a single season in WNBA history.

Kelsey Mitchell on the MVP Race

In her postgame media availability after the Indiana Fever’s win against the Toronto Tempo on Friday, Kelsey Mitchell tackled the possibility of winning the MVP.

Mitchell isn’t the favorite to win the award, but she’s making a late push against A’ja Wilson and Olivia Miles.

Nevertheless, Mitchell acknowledged that there are plenty of deserving players to win the MVP this season. She knows the true value of being an MVP, especially for her role with the Fever.

“I let the chips fall where it may,” Mitchell said. “There’s so many great players in this league. There’s so many great things happening, many great players in this league. All I can do is keep showing up.”

“But I think the MVP is just about being a good teammate, being a good person, an unbelievable sport in terms of having a good conduct about it,” she added. “But most importantly, it’s about being consistent as possible. And so, I just want to keep being able to show up on my number called.”

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According to BetMGM, Wilson is the favorite to win the MVP for the fifth time in her legendary career. Miles is at second, followed by Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart.

Wilson is averaging 26.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game on 52.6% shooting.

Mitchell, on the other hand, is putting up 25.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 51.8% shooting from the field, including 46.2% from 3-point range.

Mitchell on Breaking Wilson’s Scoring Record

After a 33-point explosion in the Indiana Fever’s 103-85 win over the Toronto Tempo, Kelsey Mitchell set the record for most points in a single WNBA season. Mitchell broke A’ja Wilson’s record from 2024.

Mitchell also joined Wilson as the only two players in WNBA history to score at least 1,000 points in a season.

The Fever star discussed the reigning four-time MVP in her postgame media availability.

“A’ja Wilson, she’s one of the GOATs for a reason,” Mitchell said via The Indianapolis Star. “All I can do is keep showing up. I can’t really control the critics, the other players — much of anything — but I can control me. … If A’ja does text me, though, hopefully it’s a good talk and, you know, it’s not scary.”

In addition to the scoring record, Mitchell also broke Wilson’s records for most consecutive games with 20+ points in a season and all time.