Caitlin Clark Already Named To Historic WNBA All-Time List

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is delivering great results for the Indiana Fever, but some outlets think she should be compared to all-time greats already. ESPN released a list ranking the greatest playmakers to ever play in the WNBA. The list featured historic and active talents who were known for setting up their teammates, akin to names like Steve Nash and Jason Kidd in NBA history.

ESPN ranked the following top ten names in order for WNBA play making:

Chelsea Grey Ticha Penicheiro Sue Bird Caitlin Clark Courtney Vandersloot Lindsay Whalen Diana Taurasi Alyssa Thomas Teresa Weatherspoon Candace Parker

Just Missed: Skylar Diggins, Sabrina Ionescu, Becky Hammon, Natasha Cloud, Dawn Staley

Clark was named as the fourth best playmaker to ever play in the NBA after just a couple of seasons in the league. Few players are as skilled as Clark to both deliver via sharp shooting skills to put up points and dropping assists to teammates.

The Fever are considered to be one of the top favorites this season and will have a chance to contend for the WNBA Championship. Clark may move even further up this list and could realistically be number one by the end of her career.

ESPN’s Reasoning For Ranking Caitlin Clark High

The rationale behind having such a young player so high on the list is that Caitlin Clark already shows her impact on the game. Indiana has become a major WNBA franchise thanks to drafting Clark and seeing her play making helping Aliyah Boston and other immensely talented teammates.

ESPN revealed the following about Clark’s spot:

“The youngest player on this list, Clark, 24, already has more 20-point, 10-assist games than any player in WNBA history (12). The fact she has played only 58 career games was no impediment to her being in the top five here; in fact, it’s probably the only thing that kept her from being even higher.”

The commentary confirmed that Clark would be even higher if she didn’t play only 58 career games up to this point. Clark’s scoring is still not yet to what many hope from her in her prime, but the passing and ability to help others clearly thrive more so far.

Examining The Rest Of The Playmakers List

The top spot going to Chelsea Grey is well deserved due to her massive success in the WNBA. Grey is a four-time WNBA Champion and a six-time All-Star for her tremendous play from the point guard position.

The Las Vegas Aces remain one of the most dominant teams in the league thanks to having Grey as the trusted and reliable point guard. Ticha Penicheiro and Sue Bird received respect as retired players who helped the standard for the passing guards in the league.

Active players like Sabrina Ionescu and Skylar Diggins just missed the list. Ionescu has an easier chance to make the top ten since she’s still relatively early into her WNBA career. Many young stars are entering the league after stellar college careers and will only see the discussion of all-time great playmakers getting tougher.