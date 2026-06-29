Caitlin Clark’s Former Fever Teammate Backs Alyssa Thomas Amid Controversy

One of the biggest headlines in the WNBA over the past week has been Alyssa Thomas‘ suspension from putting her fist on Caitlin Clark‘s throat.

Referees missed the call during the Phoenix Mercury‘s 111-109 win over the Indiana Fever last Wednesday. The WNBA reviewed the play and upgraded the non-call to a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty.

Thomas was suspended for one game, which was what some fans were looking for after the footage of her fist on Clark’s throat went viral.

However, some players and analysts are seemingly siding with Thomas, including one of Clark’s former teammates.

Caitlin Clark’s Ex-Teammate Shares Take on Alyssa Thomas Incident

Speaking on Sunday’s episode of WNBA Countdown on ESPN, former Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson shared his reaction to Alyssa Thomas’ suspension. Colson believes that Thomas should not have been suspended, and there have been worse physical contact back in the day that were never called.

“Do I think it was a Flagrant 2? Not at all,” Colson said, via ESPNW on Instagram. “But I also grew up in an era where it’s very physical and this was the least of what I would consider a Flagrant 2.”

Unsurprisingly, Phoenix Mercury coaches and players defended Thomas after the league’s decision to suspend her.

Several other players like Chiney Ogwumike also sided with Thomas in regards to what happened with Clark.

Fans are also divided by the ongoing debacle about the physicality, though Thomas’ history with players like Angel Reese, Napheesa Collier and Candace Parker has also been brought up.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie was on Clark’s side for this situation, urging the league to do its best to protect the Fever superstar.

Sydney Colson Played in Indiana Last Season

After three seasons and two championships with the Las Vegas Aces, Sydney Colson signed with the Indiana Fever last year. Colson served as the backup point guard to Caitlin Clark, who ended up playing just 13 games last season due to multiple muscle-related injuries.

Colson appeared in 30 games, including six stars, averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists per game. She suffered a season-ending injury in August against the Phoenix Mercury. She was diagnosed with a torn ACL in her left knee and has not been cleared to return.

The 36-year-old veteran is still an unrestricted free agent and is currently serving as a guest analyst for multiple leagues.

In addition to the Aces and Fever, Colson has played with teams like the New York Liberty, San Antonio Stars, Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky since entering the league as a second-round pick by the Connecticut Sun in 2011.