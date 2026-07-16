Colin Cowherd Makes His Stance Clear on Caitlin Clark Debate

There has been a widespread debate of late regarding Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and her status in the WNBA.

Many would argue that Clark is the “face of the WNBA” due to her growing popularity as one of the league’s best scorers. Her impact on bringing in record TV ratings and attendance has helped back up that argument for some.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar felt very differently about the subject, criticizing the idea of her as the face of the league. Abdul-Jabbar believes it is disrespectful and insulting to the rest of the league’s players: A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, and Alyssa Thomas.

While this might be one way to feel about it, not everyone is on the same page as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Colin Cowherd’s Perspective on Whether Caitlin Clark is the Face of the WNBA

In comes FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd, who wanted to share his thoughts on the topic. While Cowherd respects what Abdul-Jabbar said about the topic, he has a different view of what Clark has done.

“She’s got an incredibly historically unique game for women’s basketball. She’s an All-Star. She sells more tickets than anybody, drives most ratings, and got the entire league on private aviation. That feels like the face of the league to me. You don’t have to be the best player. A’ja Wilson is.”

From the moment Clark stepped on a WNBA court, she has been a magnet for controversy and buzz for the league, which hasn’t seen this kind of publicity before. In fact, the Fever recently made history in their showdown against the Las Vegas Aces, averaging a record 2.64 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched game of the season and the most-watched Sunday primetime game since 1998. The broadcast peaked at 2.8 million, the second-most for a WNBA regular season game since 2000.

The Caitlin Clark Effect is Real in the WNBA

There are some terrific talents in the WNBA, and the league is arguably the deepest the teams have ever been. The parity among the teams in the WNBA makes this the most competitive it has been in decades.

It’s hard to ignore the impact that Clark has had on the league and the Fever. In her rookie season in 2024, 16 of the 20 home games in Indiana were sellout crowds. While that hasn’t been matched since, there is a clear appetite to watch her play.

She’s backed up her status as one of the best players in the league with three straight All-Star selections and has consistently ranked among the league’s top scorers. Clark can also dish out the ball and play defense in big moments, proving she’s more than just a shooter.

This will continue to be a debate since there is a lot of noise around Clark and the recent incidents on the court, but she is a great player. She has also helped the WNBA grow women’s sports to new heights, and that is hard to ignore, while also acknowledging players like Wilson and Stewart helped along the way.