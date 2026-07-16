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Colin Cowherd Makes His Stance Clear on Caitlin Clark Debate

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Colin Cowherd
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Commentator Colin Cowherd on the red carpet for a 2022 party.

There has been a widespread debate of late regarding Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and her status in the WNBA.

Many would argue that Clark is the “face of the WNBA” due to her growing popularity as one of the league’s best scorers. Her impact on bringing in record TV ratings and attendance has helped back up that argument for some.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar felt very differently about the subject, criticizing the idea of her as the face of the league. Abdul-Jabbar believes it is disrespectful and insulting to the rest of the league’s players: A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, and Alyssa Thomas.

While this might be one way to feel about it, not everyone is on the same page as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Colin Cowherd’s Perspective on Whether Caitlin Clark is the Face of the WNBA

Colin Cowherd start

GettyThe Herd with Colin Cowherd (Sports Talk Show): The show’s national broadcast debuted on ESPN Radio in 2003.

In comes FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd, who wanted to share his thoughts on the topic. While Cowherd respects what Abdul-Jabbar said about the topic, he has a different view of what Clark has done.

“She’s got an incredibly historically unique game for women’s basketball. She’s an All-Star. She sells more tickets than anybody, drives most ratings, and got the entire league on private aviation. That feels like the face of the league to me. You don’t have to be the best player. A’ja Wilson is.”

 

From the moment Clark stepped on a WNBA court, she has been a magnet for controversy and buzz for the league, which hasn’t seen this kind of publicity before. In fact, the Fever recently made history in their showdown against the Las Vegas Aces, averaging a record 2.64 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched game of the season and the most-watched Sunday primetime game since 1998. The broadcast peaked at 2.8 million, the second-most for a WNBA regular season game since 2000.

The Caitlin Clark Effect is Real in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts on court prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There are some terrific talents in the WNBA, and the league is arguably the deepest the teams have ever been. The parity among the teams in the WNBA makes this the most competitive it has been in decades.

It’s hard to ignore the impact that Clark has had on the league and the Fever. In her rookie season in 2024, 16 of the 20 home games in Indiana were sellout crowds. While that hasn’t been matched since, there is a clear appetite to watch her play.

She’s backed up her status as one of the best players in the league with three straight All-Star selections and has consistently ranked among the league’s top scorers. Clark can also dish out the ball and play defense in big moments, proving she’s more than just a shooter.

This will continue to be a debate since there is a lot of noise around Clark and the recent incidents on the court, but she is a great player. She has also helped the WNBA grow women’s sports to new heights, and that is hard to ignore, while also acknowledging players like Wilson and Stewart helped along the way.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Colin Cowherd Makes His Stance Clear on Caitlin Clark Debate

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