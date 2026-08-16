Former NBA Player Makes Bold Caitlin Clark Claim Amid Controversy

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom recently stirred controversy after declaring for the 2027 WNBA draft.

Freedom is challenging the league’s eligibility rules regarding athletes, which the WNBA has yet to directly answer, though they have said that their players won’t be used as “political pawns.”

The 34-year-old big man last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. He has claimed that the league blackballed him for speaking up against the Chinese government.

Enes Kanter Freedom’s Caitlin Clark Claim

In an interview with America First Policy Institute’s Bruce Pearl, Enes Kanter Freedom was adamant that he’s playing by the WNBA’s rules and is confident about getting accepted in next year’s draft.

The former No. 3 pick also claimed that if the Indiana Fever ended up drafting him, he’d form a dynamic duo similar to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant with Caitlin Clark.

“Me and Caitlin will be modern Kobe and Shaq,” Freedom said.

“I’m just thinking about this scenario. We’re going down a lane and Caitlin just throwing a lob. I caught the lob, and I’m just dunking the ball, and then me and Caitlin just bumping chest to each other, which I am allowed to do because I’m now a woman.”

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It’s another interesting take from Freedom, who has been outspoken about social issues in the United States and abroad.

Freedom has been critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He even has plans to run for Congress in 2028. He became a U.S. citizen in 2021.

Enes Kanter Freedom Previously Urged WNBA, Fever Players to Protect Caitlin Clark

After Alyssa Thomas put her fist on Caitlin Clark’s throat during a play in June, Enes Kanter Freedom discussed the WNBA’s issue with the Indiana Fever star. Freedom wants the league to protect Clark, urging her teammates to do the same.

“Everybody knows she’s the golden goose, right?” Kanter said on NewsNation Live. “She’s bringing millions of new fans to the game, selling out arenas and driving TV ratings. And that’s not an opinion. That’s reality. When the league’s biggest star keeps taking hard hits without getting the same protection under the rules, the league has to do a better job.

The former NBA player added, “I mean, if I was her teammate, I would do everything I can to protect her because if she goes down, if she leaves the league, then nobody will be making the money they’re making right now.”

Freedom also clarified that he’s not trying to get the WNBA to give Clark extra calls. He just wants the officiating to be fair and enforce the rules on everyone.

Thomas wasn’t initially called for a personal foul during the game. The league intervened and upgraded the non-call to a flagrant foul 2, leading to a one-game suspension.