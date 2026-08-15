Indiana Fever Get Good Caitlin Clark Injury News After Win Over Dallas Wings

The Indiana Fever extended their winning streak to three on Friday after beating the Dallas Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark led the way with 29 points, three rebounds and 10 assists in the Fever’s 98-87 win. She suffered an injury scare late in the second quarter, forcing her to exit the game before the end of the first half.

Luckily for the Fever, Clark returned in the second half and looked unbothered by what seemed like a left leg injury.

Indiana Fever Get Injury Update From Caitlin Clark

Speaking to reporters after the game, Caitlin Clark was immediately asked about her injury. Clark shared that the injury occurred after stepping on Alysha Clark‘s foot, which was a complete accident.

The Indiana Fever guard shared good news for the franchise and their fans, especially with the way she played in the second half.

“I think, I just landed on (Alysha’s) foot, but I feel good, and obviously, I was moving perfectly fine,” Clark said. “So, I’ll ice it and be good to go.”

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That’s a positive update from Clark, with the Fever back in action on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream. It’s the first game of a five-game road trip and an important matchup that could have seeding implications for the playoffs.

Clark has been dealing with a back injury since the season opener. She has missed four games already, though she has stayed relatively healthy this year compared to last season. She only played 13 games in her second year because of multiple muscle-related issues.

Caitlin Clark Makes History Again

Following her 29-point, 10-assist performance, the Indiana Fever announced that Caitlin Clark made history again. Clark recorded her 20th 20-point, 10-assist game of her career, which is the most in WNBA history.

While it seemed like a normal game for Clark, there are no other players in league history with 10 such games.

According to Polymarket Hoops, Clark also became the fastest player in NBA and WNBA history to have at least 70 assists this century.

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The new record is a testament to Clark’s greatness, which should always be highlighted, along with what other players around the league are doing. The WNBA needs to do a better job at marketing their players rather than letting drama about many different issues be the center of attention.

What’s Next For The Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever begins a five-game road trip in Atlanta, taking on the Dream this Sunday afternoon. They then face the Toronto Tempo, Dallas Wings, New York Liberty and Chicago Sky.

They are back at home on August 28, when they welcome the Connecticut Sun. It will be the final game of the WNBA season before another break due to the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Germany.