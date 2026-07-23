Fever Coach Made Confession After Caitlin Clark’s Technical Foul

The Indiana Fever are letting the good times roll with another great win over the Connecticut Sun, but ran into a bit of trouble with their star guard Caitlin Clark.

During the Fever’s 123-88 win over the Sun on Wednesday night, Clark was called for a technical foul for the seventh time this season after yelling “scoreboard” at a player on the Sun. That technical foul now puts her one away from being suspended for one game.

Clark finished the game with 27 points, 11 assists, and 2 rebounds in the victory. Despite the win, the Fever now face a new problem entering the second half of the season, and they might not even be able to control it.

Caitlin Clark’s Seventh Technical Foul was Addressed by Fever Coach

During her press conference after the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about Clark’s seventh technical foul of the season. White was honest about it in a way no one saw coming, explaining how to help her.

“She knows. She has awareness about it,” White said via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “We’ll try to help her when we can, but sometimes we can’t. And if she wants to be strategic about which game she doesn’t want to play, then she’ll let ‘er fly.”

Clark is currently tied with Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese for the most technical fouls in the WNBA this season. In 23 games this season, Clark is averaging 21 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever Might Be Bracing for Caitlin Clark Suspension Soon

It’s not every day a coach says that they are unable to control their players on the court. That might be a good and a bad thing for the Fever entering an important time for the franchise.

On one hand, the team doesn’t want to hold back what has made Clark such a great player in this game. Playing devil’s advocate, the Fever can’t afford to lose her for a game when they are trying to move up in the standings before the playoffs.

Indiana is holding strong at the fifth position with a 17-10 record and a half-game ahead of the Dream. The Fever still have some catching up to do to the Minnesota Lynx, who are in first place with a 22-6 record.

It’ll be five days off for the Fever before they return to action after the All-Star break. They will be back in action on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.

The biggest question entering the second half of the season will be whether Clark can stay on the court without getting another technical foul. It appears as though that is something the Fever are not going to be able to control. That all falls on Clark and whether she can do it.