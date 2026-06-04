How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream on June 4? All You Need To Know

The Indiana Fever will host the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday for their first game of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are also set to enter a new chapter in their rivalry, with Reese now playing in a Dream jersey.

The Fever are on a two-game losing streak entering the game and have a record of 4-4. They are also the reigning WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions.

On the other hand, the Dream have won two in a row and six of their first eight games of the season.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream on June 4?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream is set for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Fans can watch the game live on Prime Video. It’s also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

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Fever vs. Dream Preview

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream faced each other a total of seven times last season, three of which were in the WNBA playoffs.

They split the regular-season series 2-2, but it was the Fever that came out on top in the postseason. The sixth-seeded Fever produced a 2-1 upset over the No. 3 seed Dream.

Here are the results of their seven matchups last year:

May 21: Dream def. Fever 91-90 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 23: Fever def. Dream 81-76 at the Gateway Center Arena

June 10: Dream def. Fever 77-58 at the Gateway Center Arena

July 11: Fever def. Dream 99-82 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 14: Dream def. Fever 80-68 at the Gateway Center Arena to take a 1-0 lead.

September 16: Fever def. Dream 77-60 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to even series at 1-1.

September 18: Fever def. Dream 87-85 at the Gateway Center Arena to win series 2-1.

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The Dream made a major move this offseason, acquiring Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky. It added another layer to the Fever-Dream rivalry, especially with Caitlin Clark’s history with Reese.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever have a record of 4-4 and are currently sitting ninth in the WNBA standings. They are on a two-game losing streak after dropping back-to-back road games against the Golden State Valkyries and Portland Fire.

Caitlin Clark’s relationship with coach Stephanie White is being questioned after a video of them arguing on the bench against Portland went viral.

Both cleared the air a few days later, with Clark downplaying the issue and vouched for White as one of her favorite people.

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Another issue that arose for the Fever is Clark’s back injury. She’s listed as probable for this game, but she’s expected to get cleared and upgraded to available before tip-off.

Dream This Season

The Atlanta Dream have been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season. They have a 6-2 record and comfortably sitting second in the standings just behind the red-hot Minnesota Lynx.

Angel Reese has turned into a defensive anchor for Atlanta while playing at center due to Brionna Jones’ injury. Allisha Gray is averaging 21.1 points per game this season, which is the second-highest mark in the league.

The Dream’s two losses came against the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx.