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Fever Face 3 Burning Caitlin Clark Questions With 17 Games Left

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the game against the Toronto Tempo at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There are only 17 games left in the 2026 season for the Indiana Fever and their star guard Caitlin Clark.

It has been a dramatic first half of the year for Clark and her team despite their 17-10 record. From tough fouls to injuries, Clark has fought through all of it to get to where she needs to be for the season.

Now that the All-Star Game is done and the second half of the year can begin, the Fever face some tough questions regarding Clark. They could determine whether they win their first title with Clark on the team.

Can Caitlin Clark Stay Healthy for the Indiana Fever?

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Atlanta Dream on August 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Atlanta Dream on August 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Clark’s back injury has lingered this season, as she has missed four games. She only played 13 games last season with soft-tissue injuries.

The Fever are hoping this doesn’t continue to be a problem for her with a lot of time missed over the last two seasons. They are depending on her to step up and be one of their top offensive players.

If she can get through the season with no more injuries, the Fever will be contenders. Without her, though, their postseason run might be short.

Will Caitlin Clark Become a More Consistent Shooter?

Caitlin Clark

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on August 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Clark is one of the elite scorers in the WNBA, currently ranked fourth in points per game with 21. She is also on pace to have her highest field goal percentage of her career, hitting 43.5% of her shots.

Since the month of July, though, her field goal percentages have been all over the place. In four of the last seven games, she has hit under 36% of her shots in a game. She has also had two games where she has made over 61% of her field goals.

A lot of that has to do with the back injury, but Clark needs to be more consistent from the field. That will translate to more wins and success.

How Will the Outside Noise Affect Caitlin Clark the Rest of the 2026 Season?

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts late in the game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 17, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Clark admitted over the All-Star weekend that all the stories about her in the media were exhausting for her. She has had politicians write to the WNBA about protecting her and about Clark being at the center of referee questions.

To her credit, she has done a great job of not letting the distractions affect her play so far. The question is, will there be a moment when it catches up to her and becomes a problem?

If anyone is going to make sure that doesn’t happen, it’s Clark. She knows what is at stake and will always be ready to step up for her team.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Face 3 Burning Caitlin Clark Questions With 17 Games Left

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