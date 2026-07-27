Fever Face 3 Burning Caitlin Clark Questions With 17 Games Left

There are only 17 games left in the 2026 season for the Indiana Fever and their star guard Caitlin Clark.

It has been a dramatic first half of the year for Clark and her team despite their 17-10 record. From tough fouls to injuries, Clark has fought through all of it to get to where she needs to be for the season.

Now that the All-Star Game is done and the second half of the year can begin, the Fever face some tough questions regarding Clark. They could determine whether they win their first title with Clark on the team.

Can Caitlin Clark Stay Healthy for the Indiana Fever?

Clark’s back injury has lingered this season, as she has missed four games. She only played 13 games last season with soft-tissue injuries.

The Fever are hoping this doesn’t continue to be a problem for her with a lot of time missed over the last two seasons. They are depending on her to step up and be one of their top offensive players.

If she can get through the season with no more injuries, the Fever will be contenders. Without her, though, their postseason run might be short.

Will Caitlin Clark Become a More Consistent Shooter?

Clark is one of the elite scorers in the WNBA, currently ranked fourth in points per game with 21. She is also on pace to have her highest field goal percentage of her career, hitting 43.5% of her shots.

Since the month of July, though, her field goal percentages have been all over the place. In four of the last seven games, she has hit under 36% of her shots in a game. She has also had two games where she has made over 61% of her field goals.

A lot of that has to do with the back injury, but Clark needs to be more consistent from the field. That will translate to more wins and success.

How Will the Outside Noise Affect Caitlin Clark the Rest of the 2026 Season?

Clark admitted over the All-Star weekend that all the stories about her in the media were exhausting for her. She has had politicians write to the WNBA about protecting her and about Clark being at the center of referee questions.

To her credit, she has done a great job of not letting the distractions affect her play so far. The question is, will there be a moment when it catches up to her and becomes a problem?

If anyone is going to make sure that doesn’t happen, it’s Clark. She knows what is at stake and will always be ready to step up for her team.