How To Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on June 13? All You Need To Know

The Indiana Fever are back on the road at the Mohegan Sun Arena for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game against the Connecticut Sun. It’s the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Fever are on a two-game winning streak and are coming off a 114-106 overtime win against the Chicago Sky. They will look to put pressure on the New York Liberty, with two games left in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup schedule.

Meanwhile, the Sun are the bottom of the WNBA standings with just two wins in their first 14 games. They are on a four-game losing streak, and they last won on May 30 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

How To Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on June 13?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun is set for tip-off at 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in the Uncasville area of Montville, Connecticut.

Fans can watch the game live on NBC Sports Network. It’s also available via streaming on Peacock and WNBA League Pass.

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Fever vs. Sun Preview

The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun faced each other four times last season. The Fever won the season series 3-1.

Here are the results of the four-game series between the two teams last year:

May 30, 2025: Sun def. Fever 85-83 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 17, 2025: Fever def. Sun 88-71 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 15, 2025: Fever def. Sun 85-77 at the Mohegan Sun Arena

August 17, 2025: Fever def. Sun 99-83 OT at the Mohegan Sun Arena

The two teams had some intense battles last season. Sophie Cunningham famously got in a fight with Jacy Sheldon and the rest of the Sun in their June matchup.

Caitlin Clark suffered her second groin injury in the July game, while Cunningham suffered a season-ending knee injury in the August meeting.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting seventh in the WNBA standings with a record of 7-5. They are second in the East standings of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup at 3-1.

Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring at 20.4 points per game, followed by Caitlin Clark at 19.9 ppg. Clark is also averaging 8.1 assists per game, which tops the entire WNBA this season.

Aliyah Boston is having a career season, averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Sun This Season

It has been a rough campaign for the Connecticut Sun this season. They are 2-12, which is the worst record in the league. They are languishing at the bottom of the WNBA standings and are 0-4 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Aneesah Morrow is leading the Sun in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double of 12.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Leila Lacan has been on fire since returning from her recent stint abroad, averaging 11.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in her last five games.

The only problem for the Sun is they couldn’t stop anyone from scoring. They are allowing 89.4 points per game, which is the second-highest in the league.