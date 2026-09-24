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Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Regular Season Finale vs. Lynx

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PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 30: Aliyah Boston #7 talks to Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever on the bench during the second half of the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

On Thursday in Minneapolis, the Indiana Fever are playing in the final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx.

It’s a must-win game for the Fever even though they don’t have a chance of gaining homecourt advantage anymore.

A win for the Fever gives them the No. 5 seed for the WNBA playoffs and a first-round matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

On the other hand, if the Fever loses tonight and the Washington Mystics win against the Chicago Sky, Indiana fall to the sixth seed. They will face the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report for September 24 vs. Lynx

Damiris Dantas, Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyDamiris Dantas #12 and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talk during the game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 24, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indiana Fever have listed two players on their official injury report. Caitlin Clark is listed as probable, while Damiris Dantas is not with the team. Dantas has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on her left knee.

Dantas has also not been with the team during road games since her procedure in early August, but she’s on the sidelines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Meanwhile, Clark has been dealing with a back injury since the start of the season. It’s just a precaution for the Fever, and she’s expected to get upgraded to available, considering how important tonight’s game is.

Caitlin Clark
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts to an injury during the second quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Clark has also been wearing a leg sleeve as preventive compression. She was limited to just 13 games last year due to multiple muscle-related injuries. She has been healthy this season, missing just four games because of her back issue.

In 39 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She’s shooting 45.2% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range and 85.2% from the free-throw line.

Fever vs. Lynx Preview

Lynx vs Fever
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while defended by Aari McDonald #4 of the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As mentioned above, the Indiana Fever need a win to secure the fifth seed in the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The Minnesota Lynx have already secured the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the postseason. There’s a possibility that coach Cheryl Reeve will rest her starters to preserve their health for the playoffs.

According to the Lynx’s injury report, the Lynx have already ruled out Anastasiia Kosu and Olivia Miles.

Kosu will miss her fourth straight game because of a right foot injury, while Miles is going to sit out her second consecutive contest. Miles is dealing with a calf injury, so the Lynx are staying cautious with their superstar rookie.

Tonight’s game will be the third and final matchup between the two teams.

The Lynx won the first meeting, 108-100, on August 2 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Fever won the second meeting two days ago, dominating the Lynx 96-77 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Regular Season Finale vs. Lynx

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