Kid Cudi Reacts to Draymond Green Joke After Caitlin Clark Incident

The WNBA’s decision to suspend Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas sparked plenty of conversation across social media, and rapper Kid Cudi quickly joined it with a simple but telling reaction. After the league handed Thomas a suspension for striking Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the throat during Wednesday night’s 111-109 Phoenix victory, an X post comparing the situation to NBA veteran Draymond Green began making the rounds.

The post from X user @yannispappas read: “Draymond Green needs to put a wig on and join the Indiana Fever. Caitlin Clark is being assaulted by jealous b-tches and needs an enforcer.”

Kid Cudi reposted the message and added only one response, a crying emoji, which quickly drew attention given his recent interaction with Clark and the Fever.

The reaction came only weeks after Cudi visited the Indiana Fever, where he received a warm welcome from the team and developed a memorable connection with Clark.

Clark Recently Shared Special Moment With Kid Cudi

Earlier this month, Kid Cudi stopped by the Fever and had a team jersey signed by several players. Clark decided to make the gift even more personal.

The Fever star presented Cudi with another signed jersey featuring a handwritten message that quickly spread across social media.

“You’re the GOAT,” Clark wrote.

Cudi clearly appreciated the gesture. After posting a photo of the jersey online, he responded with a short message that resonated with fans.

“Framing this asap.”

The exchange highlighted the mutual admiration between the Grammy-winning artist and one of the WNBA’s biggest stars. That made Cudi’s reaction to the viral Draymond Green comparison even more notable after Clark once again found herself at the center of a physical contest.

The play unfolded during the second quarter against Phoenix. Clark drove into the lane before falling after contact. As Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner dove for the loose ball, Thomas appeared to make contact with Clark’s groin with her knee before her closed fist struck Clark in the throat. Clark still managed to complete a pass to teammate Aliyah Boston before Thomas got up and stepped over her.

Fever Coach Stephanie White Criticized the Officiating

Officials did not assess a foul during the sequence, prompting immediate frustration from Fever head coach Stephanie White after the game.

“We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren’t called,” White said. “And I just say, again, [it’s] absolutely unacceptable.”

The WNBA later reviewed the play and upgraded the incident to a Flagrant Foul 2, resulting in Thomas’ suspension.

White also expressed frustration over another play less than a minute later, when Mercury forward Valeriane Ayayi fouled Clark on a three-point attempt. Clark landed on Ayayi’s foot, but officials kept the play as a common foul following review.

“No 1, you gotta call it. It’s absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful,” White said. “And then No 2, you’re coming in here aware of what happened two nights ago, and that shit still happens? Absolutely unacceptable.”

White referenced Monday’s matchup between the two teams, which featured six technical fouls, including technicals assessed to both Clark and Thomas, along with one ejection.

Clark finished Wednesday’s game with 19 points before leaving in the third quarter because of a back injury. White did not suggest the injury stemmed from the disputed plays, noting Clark previously missed a game last month with the same back issue.