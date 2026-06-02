Skip Bayless Accused Of Making Up Caitlin Clark Coach Drama

Sports pundit Skip Bayless made some bold claims about Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever that got called out for being inaccurate. Bayless stated that he heard rumors about Fever head coach Stephanie White getting fired due to drama involving Clark and the rest of the locker room. However, it turned out to be untrue, and Bayless received some negative attention for allegedly spreading fake news for attention.

Indy Star Fever writer Chloe Peterson responded with the following report:

“For those that have seen Skip Bayless’ tweet about reports of Stephanie White being let go from the Fever: I’m told there is absolutely no validity to that report. Stephanie White is still the head coach in Indiana.”

Indiana has a lot of pressure on the team this season to contend for a WNBA Championship. The league is wide open with many teams looking good and no one off to a dominant start fully ahead of the other good teams.

Bayless joined the bandwagon of many fans who are starting to call out the Fever coaching over some surprising decisions and not using Clark to her full potential. The season is quite early to see coaches already getting fired within a few weeks.

Skip Bayless Doubled Down On His Belief

Bayless didn’t waste much time before he responded to the media reports about White’s job being safe for the time being. The argument from Skip claimed that Clark and White just don’t get along and have differing opinions on how to win with this roster.

A strong retort from Bayless saw him predicting the firing would still come quite soon, despite the reports saying otherwise:

“Now they’re saying reports are erroneous about Stephanie White. But the point is, she won’t last much longer clashing during games with CAITLIN CLARK, even if her issues with Caitlin are mostly valid.”

Skip believes that Clark is butting heads with White and that the franchise will ultimately side with the generational talent. Despite flaws being shown by the team with title expectations, there is no proof of Clark and White having a beef. Indiana will likely choose to ride out the ups and downs of the early WNBA season.

Indiana Fever Must Have Strong Season

Last season saw Indiana making huge strides faster than expected in the Clark era. Aliyah Boston had an unbelievable season to ensure that the Fever made the WNBA Playoffs. The Fever made the semi-finals and fell just one game short of making the WNBA Finals.

This season’s betting odds sees Indiana as the fifth favorite to win the WNBA Championship. Teams like the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, and Minnesota Lynx are currently ranked above them as the top four favorites to go far in the playoffs.

The Fever must make up ground and have a strong regular season to compete against the other top teams. Clark and White must be on the same page for this to happen. Criticism towards the team’s early inconsistency could create a bigger story as the season goes on.