How to Watch Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks on June 27? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday to conclude their three-game homestand.

The Fever are 1-1 in the current homestand, beating the Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on June 22 before losing to them 111-109 two days later. They are going to be without Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out due to a back injury.

Tonight’s game will also be the second meeting of the season between the Fever and Sparks. The Fever won the first matchup 87-78 on May 13 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks on June 27?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks will be televised nationally on CBS Sports. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It will also be streamed live on Paramount+, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

Play

Fever vs. Sparks Preview

The Indiana Fever visited the Los Angeles Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on May 13 for their first matchup of the season. The Fever took control in the second quarter, taking a double-digit lead at halftime.

Kelsey Plum tried to spark a fourth-quarter comeback, but the Sparks fell short 87-78. Plum finished with 25 points and four assists, while Dearica Hamby added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever with 24 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Kelsey Mitchell contributed 23 points, while Sophie Cunningham added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Fever This Season

Entering Saturday’s game, the Indiana Fever have a record of 10-8. They are sitting seventh in the WNBA standings. They are 7-4 at home this season, so they have a big chance to earn the win before going on a four-game road trip.

Kelsey Mitchell is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 21.4 points per game. Caitlin Clark is in second at 21.2 points per game. Clark also leads the team in assists with 8.2 per game, which is second in the WNBA behind Alyssa Thomas.

The Fever won’t have Clark for tonight’s game due to a back injury. She has been dealing with a back issue since the start of the season. She seemingly aggravated the injury late in the second quarter of their game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

Play

Clark was also involved in an incident with Thomas, who was suspended for one game after pushing her fist on Clark’s throat.

Sparks This Season

The Los Angeles Sparks are currently ninth in the WNBA standings at 8-9. They have been battling inconsistency since the start of the season, though they are dealing with injuries recently. They are coming off a 125-97 loss to the Toronto Tempo, allowing 53 points to Marina Mabrey.

The Sparks are going to be without Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink, who are dealing with injuries. Plum has a lower leg injury, which she suffered on June 21 against the New York Liberty. She has been ruled out for at least four weeks, as per Chris Cwik of Yahoo! Sports.

On the other hand, Brink is recovering from a sprained right ankle suffered on June 15 against the Golden State Valkyries. According to Justin Russo on X, Brink has been ruled out for at least two weeks, so she could be back as soon as next week.