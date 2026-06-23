Sophie Cunningham Makes Feelings Clear on DeWanna Bonner After Altercation

On Monday’s Indiana Fever win over the Phoenix Mercury, Sophie Cunningham got involved in a little altercation with former teammate DeWanna Bonner.

Early in the fourth quarter, Caitlin Clark was called for a personal foul on Bonner. It didn’t stop there after Myisha Hines-Allen and Alyssa Thomas got into it as well.

Cunningham and Bonner also taunted each other, with the Fever guard pointing and staring at the veteran for nearly half a minute.

And when the dust settled, all five players were called for technical fouls. Hines-Allen got a second technical in the next play and was ejected from the game.

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Sophie Cunningham Reacts to DeWanna Bonner Altercation

Speaking to reporters after the game, Sophie Cunningham asked about what happened between her and DeWanna Bonner, as well as the entire fracas in the fourth quarter.

“It’s fine,” Cunningham said, via Brian Haenchen of The Indianapolis Star. “I think it’s part of the game. We kept our heads. I think we could have stopped it a little bit sooner, but at the end of the day, we kept our heads. We finished the ball game well, and that’s what we needed to do moving forward.”

Cunningham was then asked if she or any of the Indiana Fever players from last season received any explanation from Bonner for asking for her release back then.

“It’s old news, old news, and no,” Cunningham said. “And we never will, and I really don’t care anymore.”

Lastly, Cunningham also defended altercations in women’s basketball as part of their competitive nature in general.

“Things get chippy, and that’s okay. It’s okay for women to stand their ground a little bit and to have some extra curricular at times. We’re not worried about that. We need to focus on the ball game and we need to focus on what we can do better defensively.”

In addition to playing together last season in Indiana, Cunningham and Bonner also played one season together with the Phoenix Mercury in 2019. Cunningham was still a rookie back then, and Bonner was her veteran.

What’s Next For The Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever snapped a two-game losing streak following their 86-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury at home on Monday. The Fever improved to 10-7 for the season, which puts them sixth in the WNBA standings.

It has been an up-and-down campaign for the Fever. Caitlin Clark’s injury status and relationship with coach Stephanie White have been under scrutiny from fans on social media.

Clark has played well over the past two weeks outside of her constant foul troubles. She has regained her shooting form, but she just can’t seem to stop fouling.

Nevertheless, the Fever are back in action on Wednesday to continue their three-game homestand. They will welcome the Phoenix Mercury back for their second matchup of the season.