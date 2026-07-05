How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces on July 5? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever are back from their one-week break on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever begin their four-game road trip by visiting the defending NBA champions.

It’s a rematch of last year’s WNBA semifinals, with the Aces outlasting the Fever in a grueling five-game series. They needed overtime to overcome the heavily depleted Fever team to win the series.

This game is also the first meeting of the season between the two teams. However, there will be a lack of superstar power with both Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson out due to injuries, as per ESPN.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces on July 5?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

It will also be streamed live on ESPN Unlimited, DIRECTV, Disney+, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Sparks Preview

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces faced each other a whopping eight times last season, three in the regular season and five in the playoffs. The Fever won the regular-season series 2-1, while the Aces took the postseason with a 3-2 series win.

Here are the results of the eight games between the Fever and Aces last year:

June 22: Aces def. Fever 89-81 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

July 3: Fever def. Aces 81-54 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

July 24: Fever def. Aces 80-70 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

September 21: Fever def. Aces 89-73 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

September 23: Aces def. Fever 90-68 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

September 26: Aces def. Fever 84-72 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

September 28: Fever def. Aces 90-83 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

September 30: Aces def. Fever 107-98 OT at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

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Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting sixth in the WNBA standings with a record of 11-8. They are coming off a 111-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to cap off their three-game homestand.

Caitlin Clark has been their best player this season despite a slow start in her third year in the WNBA. She’s out for tonight’s game because of a back injury, but she could return during the Fever’s current four-game road trip.

Aces This Season

The Las Vegas Aces are sitting atop the WNBA standings at 15-5. They are on a three-game winning streak, though they lost to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final.

They are still on a win streak since the final isn’t counted in the regular-season standings. A’ja Wilson will miss her third straight contest with a left ankle injury, as reported by ESPN.