Caitlin Clark Delivers Bad Injury News Ahead of Indiana Fever Game

The Indiana Fever will be back in action on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces to start their four-game road trip.

One of the biggest questions heading into the game is Caitlin Clark‘s injury status. Clark missed the Fever’s 111-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks last Saturday due to a back injury.

The three-time WNBA All-Star began her individual workouts on Thursday, but Fever coach Stephanie White was unsure if Clark would be available in Las Vegas.

Caitlin Clark Shares Injury Update and Return Timeline

Speaking to reporters via Fever beat reporter Tony East on Friday, Caitlin Clark was in good spirits after participating in the Indiana Fever’s practice. Clark initially addressed the issue and controversy surrounding Alyssa Thomas before sharing an update on her injury.

Clark revealed a piece of bad news, which was her status against the Las Vegas Aces. She won’t be playing on Sunday, but she’s hopeful to return and play in back-to-back games on July 9 and 10.

“I will be out Sunday, but I’m feeling a lot better,” Clark said, via Cooper Worth of Des Moines Register. “Excited to get back into practice today and then, feeling really really positive about getting back into one of the games at the back-to-back. Obviously, it’s difficult coming back in a back-to-back, so we’ll have to be cautious of that, but I feel a lot better, and like I said, excited to get back into practice. This week has been very helpful for my overall health.”

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The Iowa product has been dealing with a back injury since the Fever’s season opener against the Dallas Wings. She missed the Fever’s May 20 matchup against the Toronto Tempo, but she appeared healthy as the season went.

However, Clark re-aggravated her back injury on June 24 against the Phoenix Mercury. She seemingly tweaked it late in the second quarter after a contest from Valeriane Ayayi, who could have been called for a landing spot foul.

Caitlin Clark Addresses Alyssa Thomas Issue

Before taking questions from the media on Friday, Caitlin Clark addressed the issue surrounding Alyssa Thomas. Clark understood that reporters will ask her about the controversy, so she decided to give her take on it.

While she thought it was a flagrant foul on Thomas, she doesn’t believe that the Phoenix Mercury star deserved all the hate and harassment she received on social media.

“The harassment, the hate, none of that is OK,” Clark said, via Yahoo! Sports Chris Cwik. “That goes for the opposing team we play. That goes for my teammates. That goes for my coaches. There should never be question of character. None of that is OK, and I don’t want anybody to ever experience that.”

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Thomas already called out the WNBA for not doing anything to protect their players on social media. Even Fever coach Stephanie White condemned what was happening to his former player and called those who spew hate not real WNBA and Fever fans.