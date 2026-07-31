How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Portland Fire on July 31? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever continue their three-game road trip on Friday against the Portland Fire at the Moda Center.

It’s the third and final Fever vs. Fire matchup of the season. The Fever won the first meeting 90-73 on May 20 despite the absence of Caitlin Clark, who was dealing with a back injury.

The Fire got one back 10 days later in Portland, earning a 100-84 victory. Clark played in that game, but she was on a minutes restriction due to the same back issue.

How to Watch Fever vs. Fire on July 31?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Portland Fire will be televised nationally on ION. It will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with tip-off scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.

It’s also available via livestream on DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Tubi, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Fire Preview

The Indiana Fever enter tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak. They are coming off a 105-95 win against the Seattle Storm to start their road trip. They have also won eight of their last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark has been nearly unstoppable during the Fever’s winning streak. She’s averaging 30.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.9% from the field, including 50.0% from 3-point range and 95.0% from the free-throw line.

Kelsey Mitchell has been equally brilliant for the Fever, averaging 28.5 points. 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 56.2% shooting from the field, 51.9% from beyond the arc and 78.3% from the charity stripe.

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Meanwhile, the Portland Fire are on a different trajectory. They are on a three-game losing streak and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. Their last win was on July 16 against the Washington Mystics.

Carla Leite has been the Fire’s best player this season. She’s averaging 15.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists, cementing herself as one of the league’s most promising young players.

Bridget Carleton, Megan DiLeo and Sarah Ashlee Barker are also averaging double-digit points for Portland in their inaugural season.

The Fever are fifth in the WNBA standings at 18-10. They are technically tied with the Dallas Wings at No. 4, though they don’t own the tie-breaker. The Fire, on the other hand, are ninth at 11-17.

Fever vs. Fire Season Matchup Recap

The Indiana Fever and Portland Fire are scheduled to face each other three times this season. Their first-ever matchup happened on May 20 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianpolis, Indiana.

The game was a bit one-sided, with the Fever earning a 90-73 win. Caitlin Clark was ruled out at the last minute due to her back flaring up. This was the reason why Clark has been on the Fever’s injury report every game.

On May 30 at the Moda Center, the Fire outplayed the Fever to get the 100-84 revenge win. Megan Gustafson had 22 points, while Carla Leite outplayed Clark with 18 points and 12 assists.