How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on Aug. 28? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Friday against the Connecticut Sun after a four-day break.

It’s the third and final Fever vs. Sun game of the season. The Fever will look to sweep the season series after winning the first two meetings on June 13 in Connecticut and on July 22 in Indianapolis.

The Fever are coming off a five-game road trip, while the Sun are at the start of a three-game road trip.

Here are all the things you need to know about this game.

How to Watch Fever vs. Sun on August 28?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is going to be nationally televised on ION.

It’s also available via live streaming on multiple subscription-based platforms like DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Tubi, FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Fever vs. Sun Preview

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 25-14. They have clinched a playoff spot, but they would want to finish in the top four to have homecourt advantage in the first round. They are half a game behind the Atlanta Dream, but only two games are separating them from the No. 8 seed New York Liberty.

The Fever are coming off a dominant 113-90 win against the Chicago Sky to snap a two-game losing skid. They enter tonight’s matchup with a home record of 13-6. They have also won six of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They have a record of 10-28, which is the second-worst in the league. They are 3-15 on the road and have only three wins in their last 10 games.

The Sun are fresh off a lackluster showing against the Golden State Valkyries, losing 89-64 at home. They are counting down to their final game in Connecticut since they are set to move to Houston next season.

Fever vs. Sun This Season

On June 13, the Connecticut Sun welcomed the Indiana Fever to the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Fever took an early lead in the first half before the Sun’s furious rally in the third quarter. The visitors eventually held on for the 85-75 win, led by Caitlin Clark‘s 25-point performance.

The Sun visited the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, but they were pummeled by the Fever, 123-88. Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined to score 72 points, with each star scoring at least 20 points.