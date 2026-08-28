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How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on Aug. 28? All You Need to Know

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Fever vs Sun
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Friday against the Connecticut Sun after a four-day break.

It’s the third and final Fever vs. Sun game of the season. The Fever will look to sweep the season series after winning the first two meetings on June 13 in Connecticut and on July 22 in Indianapolis.

The Fever are coming off a five-game road trip, while the Sun are at the start of a three-game road trip.

Here are all the things you need to know about this game.

How to Watch Fever vs. Sun on August 28?

Fever vs Sun
GettyKelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is going to be nationally televised on ION.

It’s also available via live streaming on multiple subscription-based platforms like DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Tubi, FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Fever vs. Sun Preview

Fever vs Sun
GettyDiamond Miller #1 of the Connecticut Sun and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever both receive a technical foul during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 25-14. They have clinched a playoff spot, but they would want to finish in the top four to have homecourt advantage in the first round. They are half a game behind the Atlanta Dream, but only two games are separating them from the No. 8 seed New York Liberty.

The Fever are coming off a dominant 113-90 win against the Chicago Sky to snap a two-game losing skid. They enter tonight’s matchup with a home record of 13-6. They have also won six of their last 10 games.

Fever vs Sun
GettySaniya Rivers #22 of the Connecticut Sun dribbles the ball against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They have a record of 10-28, which is the second-worst in the league. They are 3-15 on the road and have only three wins in their last 10 games.

The Sun are fresh off a lackluster showing against the Golden State Valkyries, losing 89-64 at home. They are counting down to their final game in Connecticut since they are set to move to Houston next season.

Fever vs. Sun This Season

Fever vs Sun
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On June 13, the Connecticut Sun welcomed the Indiana Fever to the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Fever took an early lead in the first half before the Sun’s furious rally in the third quarter. The visitors eventually held on for the 85-75 win, led by Caitlin Clark‘s 25-point performance.

The Sun visited the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 22, but they were pummeled by the Fever, 123-88. Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined to score 72 points, with each star scoring at least 20 points.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun on Aug. 28? All You Need to Know

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