Derrick Rose Reveals Olivia Miles’ Trait He Wants His Son to Learn

Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles has separated herself by making every attack difficult to read. She can turn a drive into her own scoring chance or create an opening for a teammate, leaving defenders to react without knowing which option she will choose.

That quality stood out to Derrick Rose when Sports Illustrated asked the former NBA star to identify his favorite WNBA player, per Yahoo. Instead of pointing first to Miles’ production or honors, Rose focused on an aggressive mindset that reminds him of himself and now provides a teaching point for his son.

“I will say the point guard for Minnesota right now – Olivia (Miles). The way that she’s always in attack mode. So you don’t know if she’s going to shoot or pass,” Rose told Sports Illustrated, according to a video shared on X. “I love a mentality like that. I kind of have the same mentality, and I’m trying to teach that to my son right now.”

Derrick Rose Recognizes His Own Approach in Olivia Miles

Rose created constant pressure throughout his NBA career by attacking before defenses could settle. He could reach the basket himself or use the attention he attracted to create for someone else, forcing opponents into uncomfortable decisions.

That approach helped Rose become the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011 and earn three All-Star selections during his career. Miles has only started her professional journey, but Rose already recognizes the mindset behind her work.

His comment also carries more meaning than a standard endorsement. Rose sees Miles as an example of the mentality he wants his son to develop, one built around staying assertive while keeping every option available.

Miles has backed that approach with immediate results. She leads Minnesota with averages of 19.7 points and six assists, earned an All-Star selection as a rookie, and has helped the Lynx compile a WNBA-best 31-9 record.

She has also strengthened her Rookie of the Year case while keeping Minnesota in first place despite Napheesa Collier missing most of the season. Miles claimed Rookie of the Month honors for August, giving her the award for a fourth straight month.

Olivia Miles Focuses on Her Health Before WNBA Playoffs

Miles’ debut season has also tested her physically. She sat out two games in July after twisting her ankle, then aggravated the issue on August 19.

The current pause in the schedule gives Miles time to recover before Minnesota enters the WNBA playoffs, HITC reports. Collier represents the Lynx with Team USA at the World Cup, while the rest of the team uses the break to prepare for the closing stretch.

“Olivia Miles hasn’t had a true break from basketball since last fall, when her final collegiate season at Texas Christian began,” the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Miles called the short period between the NCAA tournament and Lynx training camp “game-plan mode.” During that window, she relocated from Fort Worth, continued training, and prepared for the WNBA draft rather than stepping away from basketball.

Now, her health becomes central to Minnesota’s championship pursuit. The Lynx enter the postseason atop the standings, and Miles has already become one of their leading contributors. Rose’s praise captures why: Her numbers matter, but the unpredictable, attack-minded approach behind them has made the strongest impression.