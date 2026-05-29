Portland Fire vs Atlanta Dream WNBA Preview, How to Watch, Game Details

For the first time in WNBA history, the Portland Fire are facing the Atlanta Dream on Friday at the Moda Center.

The Fire are in their inaugural season and are already making some noise less than a month into the campaign.

Atlanta, on the other hand, have looked like title contenders early in the season. The addition of Angel Reese has certainly given the Dream a ton of spark because of her defense.

Portland Fire vs Atlanta Dream Preview

The Fire are one of the early surprises of the WNBA season. They have a record of 5-3 and are currently fourth in the WNBA standings. They have two wins each over the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun, and one win against the Toronto Tempo.

Carla Leite has been a revelation for Portland, averaging 16.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in just her second season in the WNBA.

Leite was one of the surprise unprotected players from the expansion draft after starring in her backup role for the Golden State Valkyries as a rookie.

Bridget Carleton is also playing the best basketball of her WNBA career. She’s averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals.

The Fire are entering Friday’s game on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a 71-61 win over the Sun to start their three-game homestand. They will also host the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Dream are sitting just above Portland at No. 4 in the WNBA standings with a 4-2 record. Their two-game win streak was snapped by the Minnesota Lynx in their previous game.

Atlanta are experiencing their first up-and-down of the campaign. Angel Reese is already solidifying herself as a top defender, averaging 12.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Allisha Gray has been a scoring machine for the Dream, averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada are also starring in their roles, while Te-Hina Paopao has been a spark off the bench.

How to Watch Fire vs Dream Game Tonight

The game between the Fire and Dream is set for a 10:00 p.m. EST tip-off. It will be held at the Moda Center in Portland.

Fans can watch the game live on ION. It’s also available via live stream on Fubo TV.

Fire vs Dream Potential Starting Lineups

The Fire have five players on their injury report, as per Rotowire. Sarah Ashlee Barker and Bridget Carleton are both game-time decisions against Atlanta, while Iyana Martin, Nika Muhl and Teja Oblak have already been ruled out of the season.

Meanwhile, the Dream will continue to remain without Brionna Jones, who is recovering from a knee injury.

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Here’s the potential starting lineups for both teams.

Fire: Carla Leite (G), Bridget Carleton (G), Emily Engstler (F), Nyadiew Puoch (F) and Luisa Geiselsoder (C)

Dream: Jordin Canada (G), Allisha Gray (G), Rhyne Howard (F), Naz Hillmon (F) and Angel Reese (C)