TCU Star Sends Strong Message on Angel Reese as a Player & Teammate

Sedona Prince, star center for Texas Christian University, is thrilled to see the WNBA’s explosion in viewership and attendance.

Prince, who attended the 2024 ESPYs in Los Angeles, spoke to Heavy Sports about “the new generation” coming in and helping build up the league. The 6-foot-7 forward, who hopes to join the WNBA next year, revealed her pick for who should be the league’s Rookie of the Year.

The competition between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is heating up, but for Prince, it’s not a difficult decision.

“I’m going to put in Angel Reese,” Prince told Heavy Sports. “I love her, man. I just think she’s so awesome. She gets a lot of hate, but it’s whatever. She’s a good team player.

“She’s the kind of player you hate to play against and want to have on your team. She’s so supportive and a good teammate. So yeah, her for sure.”

Prince will play the 2024-25 season with Reese’s former LSU teammate, Hailey Van Lith. Van Lith is also representing Team USA’s 3×3 competition at the Paris Olympics. “She just got back from training camp,” Prince said of Van Lith. “We’re excited to have her. She’s going to be an amazing piece on our team.”

Prince, Van Lith, Haley Cavinder, Madison Conner, and more will work toward bringing the TCU Horned Frogs a Big 12 Conference title next season.

Sedona Prince Is ‘So Sad’ Cameron Brink Got Hurt



Prince also gave a shout-out to Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink, whose season came to an abrupt end after she tore her ACL last month. Brink, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 WNBA draft, was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game before her injury. She was also set to compete on Team USA’s 3×3 team.

“I’m so sad that Cam got hurt,” Prince told Heavy Sports. “I love her.” The TCU star sent Brink several messages and loved seeing the “outpouring of support” the Sparks rookie received across the league.

Prince, who spent two seasons at Oregon before transferring to TCU, is no stranger to injuries. Last season, she appeared in 21 games before fracturing her finger. Before her injury, she averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.

She posted about her injury and subsequent surgery on Instagram in January. “Everything happens for a reason and I’m blessed to have the best medical and athletic training team around me to get me healed quick and back playing with my team this season,” Prince wrote. “Thank you for all the love and support this year. I love being a horned frog more than anything. I’ll be back!”

Dawn Staley Gave a Temporary Answer on Picking Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year



While Prince was direct with her answer about Rookie of the Year, WNBA legend and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley was more cautious in answering the question. “You’re gonna try to put me in a controversy,” Staley told TMZ on July 13, before giving a temporary answer.

“If I had to pick at this time, today, it’s Angel, without a doubt — what she’s been able to do with the double-doubles.” However, Staley, who received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs, also said her answer might change.

“Listen, the season is halfway through, and Caitlin is coming,” Staley added with a laugh. “I’ll say this: Whatever team makes the playoffs, that’s our Rookie of the Year.”