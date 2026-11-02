Meet Addi Mack, Who Just Dropped 35 Points on No. 1 South Carolina

The No. 1 in the country South Carolina Gamecocks, a perennial women’s basketball powerhouse, won their season opener on Tuesday in Paris.

It took everything they had, though, because Maryland had Addi Mack — and she decided to put on a show that no one watching would soon forget.

Mack put up an incredible stat line:

35 points

6 assists

14-20 FG

6-10 3FG

Mack showed off efficient handle to get inside and score. She also displayed precision from 3-point range.

She even showed off some craft on some smooth footwork to score on an up-and-under past a bigger player — and one of her assists was a behind-the-back bounce pass on a fastbreak.

Mack put the entire country on notice.

Despite the win, No. 1 South Carolina couldn’t guard Maryland’s Addi Mack 😳 35 PTS

14-20 FG

6-10 3-PT FG

6 AST https://t.co/N2m93vXEYz — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2026

Who is Addi Mack?

Addi Mack is a sophomore guard for the University of Maryland.

She was a standout as a freshman who scored in double figures in 21 of the 31 games she played last season.

But it’s really best to go back to high school to appreciate the level of hooper Mack is.

She attended Minnehaha Academy in the Minneapolis area, and there has hardly ever been a more dominant basketball player in that state than Mack.

Mack put up 4,687 career points in high school — including 1,026 points as a senior.

Her senior year, she averaged 34.2 points, 6.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.

Minnehaha is the same school that NBA guard Jalen Suggs attended, and Mack passed the scoring mark he had set at the school.

Mack’s highest-scoring game came when she dropped 53 points during the state tournament.

In a state where Mack could play varsity ball beginning in middle school, she put up numbers that most hoopers could only dream of.

Athletic Family History

Mack comes from an incredible family as it relates to athletics.

Her dad was a two-sport athlete at Morehead State University in Minnesota. He played basketball, and he golfed.

Her grandmother left an awesome legacy of her own. Mack’s grandma started both the women’s basketball and volleyball programs at North Dakota State University.

Maryland Women’s Basketball Schedule

Those wanting to see Mack play will get the chance to do so at home in the Terrapins’ next game, which is Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. against George Mason.

Maryland goes on a run of home games from there, hosting Columbia (Nov. 15), Coppin State (Nov. 18), Morgan State (Nov. 21) and Monmouth (Nov. 24).

The Terps’ next big game is at UConn on Dec. 5. They open Big Ten play at home on Dec. 11 against Michigan.