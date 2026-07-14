WWE RAW Recap: Oba Femi Destroys Police, Seth Rollins Flattens Roman Reigns

Rivalries are heating up as we inch closer to WWE SummerSlam, and things reached a boiling point on Monday’s RAW.

The Vision grew stronger, Brock Lesnar returned with a thirst for blood, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns continued their bad blood and Oba Femi destroyed an entire police force.

Let’s recap the madness from RAW in Dallas.

Nobody is Safe From The Ruler, Oba Femi

During the opening segment, Brock Lesnar returned with his advocate, Paul Heyman, to promote his Hell in a Cell match with Oba Femi at SummerSlam.

Per usual, Heyman did majority of the talking, but revealed a daunting truth for Oba Femi.

The Oracle revealed that his client Lesnar has become obsessed with destroying Femi. Whether he’s training, traveling or spending time on his ranch, the thought of winning the rubber match against Femi never leaves Lesnar’s mind.

Apparently, the feeling is mutual, as Femi forfeited the championship match he was owed for winning King of the Ring just to settle the score with Lesnar.

Heyman called Femi a “big dummy” for passing on a title shot, and The Ruler didn’t take too kindly to the description, and strutted his way to the ring to approach Lesnar and Heyman.

However, Femi was met by local police officers hired by Heyman for protection.

Unfortunately for them, not even armed officials are safe from The Ruler.

Femi tossed the first officer out of the ring before laying waste to the four other officers who tried to subdue him.

Femi’s tirade didn’t end there. After wiping out the police, the King of the Ring had some choice words for Lesnar.

“Who is this? Where is the Beast?” Femi asked a retreating Lesnar. “You used to run this place. Now, all you do is run away.”

“Here’s the deal. At SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. No more games, no more BS, no more low blows and no more running. You can’t run from The Ruler. You can’t run from the Bringer of War!”

Seth Rollins Flattens Roman Reigns

During the closing segment of RAW, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns met for a contract signing to make their SummerSlam match official.

Unsurprisingly, as is the case with virtually every contract signing, things turned violent in a hurry.

After exchanging verbal jabs, Seth Rollins blindsided the OTC with a few physical ones, too.

Play

Reigns struck a nerve by telling Rollins that “I’m always gonna be number one and you’re always gonna be number two. So just acknowledge it b****.”

The former Shield partners are set to fight for the Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

The July 13 episode of WWE RAW also featured Chad Gable winning a Gauntlet Match to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Penta at SummerSlam. Plus, Maxxine Dupri officially joining The Vision, and Iyo Sky being mauled by the Judgement Day.