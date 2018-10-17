How to Watch Spurs Games Online Without Cable 2019

The steady San Antonio Spurs are healthy and eager to compete in the Western Conference and improve upon their first round exit a year ago behind a young core and the talents of stars DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Spurs games this year will be on either Fox Sports Southwest (locally televised for in-market viewers), CBS-KENS (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Spurs games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Spurs Channels Included: Fox Sports Southwest (select markets), CBS-KENS (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Southwest, CBS-KENS, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on either Fox Sports Southwest or CBS-KENS, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Spurs game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Spurs games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Spurs Channels Included: Fox Sports Southwest (select markets), CBS-KESN (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Southwest, CBS-KENS, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Southwest or CBS-KENS, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Spurs games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you live in market and are just looking to watch the games that are on CBS-KENS, Amazon Prime is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch your local CBS channel live via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of CBS-KENS Spurs games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

San Antonio Spurs 2019 Season Preview

With the trade of star Kawhi Leonard and a transition from familiar faces like Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, the Spurs headed into last season with a large dose of uncertainty. Now, with a year under their belts with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge as the franchise centerpieces, the Spurs are primed to compete in the West.

The Spurs will welcome back guard Dejounte Murray, who was expected to have a big year before going down with a torn ACL in the preseason last year.

“It’s just fun to watch these guys come out and play,” Popovich said. “I’m watching Dejounte and, my gosh, I haven’t seen a guy that fast in five, six or seven years. His speed is incredible and then you see Lonnie and he might be faster. Seeing that speed and athleticism is going to be fun to add to the program. So, pace and that sort of thing becomes pretty important.”

DeRozan agreed on the world-class speed Dejounte posses.

“I just know Dejounte is fast as hell, so we’re not going to have a choice as soon as he has the ball,” DeRozan said.

Murray was a second-team All-Defensive pick in his last healthy season, averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals. Back on the court, Murray is focused on helping make his teammates better as they chase their title aspirations.

“I don’t really care about scoring,” Murray said. “I know I could score but I want to make my teammates happy. That’s one thing me and Coach Pop always talk about, make your teammates really love playing with you and that’s something that stuck with me.”

The speed of Murray is expected to pick up the pace for the Spurs, who finished 18th in the league in points scored at 111.7.

“Pushing the ball, using his quickness, getting up and down the floor, getting steals and turning those into easy baskets,” Aldridge said of Murray. “Just using his energy out there.”

Along with Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV are two young guns that should have the Spurs trending in the right direction not only this year, but down the road.

“We have a lot to prove and we’re going to expect a lot out of these young guys,” veteran forward Rudy Gay said. “They’re going to have to bring it, as we (veterans) do, too.”

The Spurs win total for the season is set at 46.5.