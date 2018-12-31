Michigan State vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Justin Herbert leads the Oregon Ducks (8-4; Pac-12) against Brian Lewerke and the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) in the Redbox Bowl from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday afternoon.

Preview

The 6-foot-6 Herbert, by many NFL Draft experts, was predicted to come out as a junior and be in the running for the No. 1 overall selection in 2019. Instead, Herbert officially announced this week his intention to return to Oregon for his senior season, shocking many in the process.

Oregon QB Herbert Justin Herbert said he announced he will turn to Oregon in 2019 on Wednesday so the Ducks can avoid distractions as they prepare for the Redbox Bowl: https://t.co/NG0Hom1t4V — Ken Goe (@KenGoe) December 26, 2018

Herbert decided to make the announcement at this time, allowing the rest of his teammates the ability to prepare without the distraction hanging over their heads. Despite the Ducks’ four losses, Herbert played relatively well this season, completing 60% of his pass attempts for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Oregon’s biggest win of the season came at home on October 13, defeating No. 7 Washington; the Huskies eventually went on to win the conference, earning a Rose Bowl date with Ohio State. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s Ducks, however, finished 0-3 in their other games against ranked-opponents (at the time), dropping meetings to Stanford, California and Washington State — Utah also defeated Oregon, but weren’t ranked at the time.

Herbert is opposed by Lewerke, who struggled mightily this season throwing 10 interceptions to eight touchdowns. The senior leads an offense that scored just 19.8 points per game this season, and will need to be efficient in order to keep up with the Ducks’ offensive pace.

Luckily, Michigan State boasts one of the nation’s best defenses, specifically against the run. The Spartans allow just 81.3 yards on the ground, which ranks first in the country. The Spartans’ pass defense is a pedestrian 64th, though, which means the Ducks will be able to attack them through the air early and often. Oregon came in at 53rd in the nation in rushing, led by freshman running back CJ Verdell with 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Head coach Mark Dantonio’s Spartans were a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team for most of the season, but went into Happy Valley and stunned Penn State on the road for their biggest win of the season. The Nittany Lions quarterback was Trace McSorley, so the Spartans have stopped one elite quarterback from going off already this season.

Michigan State can win by holding Oregon to point totals in the low-to-mid 20s. A shootout will favor Oregon, and hand Michigan State a third loss in its final four games, and sixth for the season.