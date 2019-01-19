How to Watch UCLA vs USC Basketball Online Without Cable

The UCLA Bruins will visit the USC Trojans at the Galen Center for a Pac-12 clash on Saturday.

UCLA vs USC Preview

When UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford on December 30, the Bruins were 7-6, having lost four in a row. With interim head coach Murry Bartow at the helm, the Bruins opened Pac-12 play with three straight wins (at home against Stanford and Cal, then on the road against Oregon) before falling at Oregon State 79-66 on Sunday.

“We were just stagnant, really stagnant offensively, didn’t zip it around like we’ve been doing, and I think Oregon State had a lot to do with that,” Bartow said, according to the Associated Press. “Defensively, they’re pretty good.”

The Bruins shot just 38.1 percent (24-of-63) from the field and 47.6 percent (10-of-21) from the free-throw line. They rank 343rd out of 353 Division I teams in free-throw shooting, at 62 percent.

UCLA center Moses Brown, a 7’1″ freshman, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds to go with a block and nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in 23 minutes. He went 1-of-4 from the free-throw line.

“I don’t think we got Moses Brown enough touches,” Bartow said, per AP.

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes dropped a game-high 21 points, but shot inefficiently to get there: 8-of-22 from the field, 4-of-11 from deep, and 1-of-4 from the stripe. He leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game.

“The biggest thing with [Wilkes], he can really score,” Bartow told the Daily Bruin. “The big thing we’re trying to sell to him is we want him to score, we want him to shoot it a lot, but he’s got to be efficient in his shots. We’ve got to make sure he’s getting good looks.”

Last year, Wilkes scored 35 points across a pair of UCLA victories against the Trojans.

“[USC is] definitely a fantastic team, ever since I’ve been here,” Wilkes said, per the Daily Bruin. “They were good last year and they’re good again this year. So (you know) it’s always good playing a crosstown rival.”

The Trojans started conference play with home wins over Cal and Stanford, then fell to both Oregon schools on the road.

Before losing to the Ducks 81-60 on Sunday, USC head coach Andy Enfield suspended highly touted freshman Kevin Porter Jr. for “personal conduct reasons.” According to the Los Angeles Times’ Brady McCollough, Porter might never again play for the Trojans.

“It’s very disappointing,” Enfield said of Porter’s situation after the Ducks defeat, per the Associated Press. “We need all our players to be healthy and to be available. We have a short roster as it is, so the last thing you want to do as a head coach is suspend any of your players, but when there’s conduct issues, we have no choice.”