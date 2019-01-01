How to Watch Rose Parade 2019 Online Without Cable

Tuesday marks the 130th edition of the famous Rose Parade, which is certainly one of the most iconic traditions of New Year’s Day.

The 2019 Rose Parade starts at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel and Univision. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the parade on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets), Hallmark Channel and Univision are all among the 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 Rose Parade on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the parade up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the 2019 Rose Parade live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC and NBC (both available live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 Rose Parade on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2019 Rose Parade Preview

Those who have watched the Rose Parade before likely have a pretty good idea of what to expect, but here’s a general overview of the participants who will make their way down Colorado Blvd during the 2019 parade:

The Rose Parade features three types of entries: floral-decorated floats sponsored by a participating corporation or community organization, equestrian units, and marching bands. The only cars that appear in the Rose Parade are those that may carry the Grand Marshal, the Mayor of Pasadena, the Rose Bowl Game Hall of Fame Inductees and the Tournament of Roses President. Many of the Rose Parade’s participating organizations have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and have made numerous appearances in the parade.

The 2019 Grand Marshal is Chaka Khan. The Grammy-winning R&B artist, who, in 2019, will release her first album since 2007’s “Funk This,” is also set to open the parade festivities with the performance of two songs: “I Feel For You,” her well-known cover of Prince’s song, and “Hello Happiness,” a single from the upcoming album.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, it’s “the first time in recent memory,” that someone will do double-duty as both a performer and the parade’s Grand Marshal.

“This is all new for me,” she said. “I love challenges. And I love new stuff.”

The honor of Rose Queen will go to Louise Deser Siskel, a senior at Sequoyah High School in Pasadena who is set to attend the University of Chicago in the fall.

Siskel, who admits that she first applied for Rose Queen “as a lark…to get the two complimentary tickets to the Royal Ball that came with applying,” beat out hundreds of other applicants. She is the first Rose Queen in history to be Jewish, the first to wear glasses on the float, and the first member of the LGBTQ community.

“The 2019 Royal Court is one of the most diverse in the tournament’s history,” she said. “We are of many different religious, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. Personally, I am happy to be the first Rose Queen to wear glasses on the float (even though they clash with the crown), and the first Rose Queen to talk about being Jewish. I feel an additional responsibility, to myself and to this tradition, to share that I am bisexual.

“I never considered that my sexual orientation might be of interest to anyone but my family and my closest friends. But in this new, very public position, I feel it’s important to present myself authentically, especially to those who look to the Royal Court as a representation of our community. While I am almost certainly not the first member of the LGBTQ community on the court, I hope that by saying so publicly, I might encourage others to be proud of who they are.”

The parade is scheduled to last four hours, though NBC, ABC and Hallmark Channel’s coverage of the parade will conclude at 1 p.m. ET.