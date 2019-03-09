CAA Conference Tournament 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Colonial Athletic Association tournament, which will determine the conference’s champion and their automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, from Saturday to Tuesday.

All the first-round (Sat, March 9) and quarterfinal (Sun, March 10) games will be on CAA.tv, while the semifinals (Mon, March 11) and championship (Tue, March 12) will all be televised on CBS Sports Network. Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch every game online:

How to Watch 2019 CAA Tournament Online

First Round & Quarterfinals: CAA.tv

The two first-round games and four quarterfinal games can all be watched on your computer via CAA.tv.

Semis & Championship: Multiple Options

Both semifinal games and the championship will all be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBSSN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: CBS Sports Network is one of 95-plus channels in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: The upper three bundles all include CBS Sports Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

The Hofstra Pride have already put together arguably the best season in the program’s history, going 25-6 overall and 15-3 in the CAA to finish with the conference’s best record.

They’ve won more than 25 games just twice in school history, posting 26 victories in 2000-01 and 2005-06.

The Pride won their first nine CAA matchups this season, extending a winning streak to 16 straight, before stumbling through a 4-3 stretch. They then closed out the regular season with road wins over Drexel and Delaware.

“We wanted to have [the CAA regular season title] to ourselves,” Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich said after his team clinched first place outright on Saturday against the Blue Hens, according to The Hofstra Chronicle. “In life, you’re not supposed to be selfish, but we didn’t want to have to share that.”

The Pride score 84.3 points per game, the eighth-best mark out of 353 Division I teams, and hit 39.1 percent of their 3-pointers, good for 13th in the nation.

They’re led by senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman, last year’s conference player of the year, who averages 26.8 points and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 44.3 percent from deep and 52.1 percent overall.

“Everybody has their roles,” junior guard Eli Pemberton told NCAA.com in January. “Guys know that Justin is ‘the man’ on the team. He’s going to lead us, but we’ve got to help him out. That was the key this year, just to make everything easier for him.”

The Northeastern Huskies started league play with a loss to Hofstra, but they avenged the defeat a month later — snapping the Pride’s 16-game winning streak — before finishing the season with a 14-4 conference mark, good for the second seed in the tournament.

Northeastern’s stacked with veterans — their five leaders in minutes played include a redshirt senior, an outright senior, two redshirt juniors, and an outright junior.

Fifth-year guard Vasa Pusica leads the team with 17.9 points and 4.1 assists per game. Fellow guard Jordan Roland, a fourth-year junior, scores 14.8 points per game.

But head coach Bill Coen called third-leading scorer Donnell Greshman Jr. (10.1 points per game), the other fourth-year junior, a “steadying force for the program” and the team’s “emotional rock.”

“When you’re in the middle of the storm, you’re hoping to come out of it and normalize and get into some rhythm,” Coen said, according to the Boston Herald. “I think his most powerful asset is that ability to lead the group out of the storm.”

The Huskies shoot 38.6 percent from 3-point range and 56.6 percent from inside the arc. Both marks are 16th-best out of 353 Division I teams. They have four players who shoot at least four threes per game and make at least 38 percent of them.

Gresham hits his 4.3 attempts per game at a 40.8 percent clip.

“His toughness and his willingness to compete, it’s just elite,” Coen said, per the Herald. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without his contributions.”