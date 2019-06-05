Warriors vs Raptors Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Raptors and all NBA finals games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Warriors vs Raptors Game 3 Preview

The Raptors led Game 2 by 12 points midway through the second quarter and entered halftime with a five-point advantage. It vanished early in the second half — the Warriors scored the first 18 points of the third, holding Toronto scoreless for nearly six minutes en route to a 109-104 victory.

“We had four or five decent possessions there and we just came away empty on all of them,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, according to The Associated Press. “And then we had probably four or five that were not good possessions, either. So certainly, the offense hurt the chance to get the defense set up there. I’m going to have to re-watch that.

“Probably not going to enjoy that very much, but I’m going to have to check it out.”

The Raptors outscored Golden State in every quarter but the third, which they lost 34-21.

“Third quarter, we didn’t play well enough,” Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said, per AP. “We missed too many shots. They got out in transition and got a little confidence going. We lost the game there. Missing shots and not getting back on defense hurt us.”

Lowry logged 28 minutes and had a game-worst plus-minus of -17. He shot 4-of-11 form the field for 13 points and recorded two assists and as many turnovers.

After the Raptors arrived in Oakland for Game 3, a reporter asked him what he was expecting from himself in Wednesday’s contest.

“To play,” he said, according to ESPN. “To do whatever I need to do to help my team win. Being on the road, I may be more looking for my shot, being more aggressive.

“I play better on the road, and I always have. That’s how I’ve always been. The road is where it’s supposed to be the toughest, and I love the road.”

Golden State will be even more shorthanded than they’ve been. Already without the injured Kevin Durant, who could return for Game 4, the Warriors lost center Kevon Looney for the series when he suffered a shoulder injury in Game 3.

That will likely mean more minutes for big man DeMarcus Cousins, who, in his second game back from a quadriceps injury, dropped 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished six assists as his team evened the series at 1-1.

“I want to be on this stage,” Cousins said, per AP. “This is what I’ve worked for my entire career, to be on this stage, to have this opportunity to play for something. But once they told me I had a chance, a slight chance, of being able to return, it basically was up to me and the work and the time I put in behind the injury. It was up to me. So I put the work in.”

Warriors marksman Klay Thompson, who suffered a mild calf strain in Game 2, is questionable to play Wednesday.