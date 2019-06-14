How to Watch Jett TV Show Online Without Cable

Jett is a new crime series premiering on Cinemax. The series stars Carla Gugino as Daisy “Jett” Kowalski, a thief who’s forced back into a life of crime by a sinister force. The show premieres Friday, June 14, at 10 p.m. ET on Cinemax, with new episodes airing weekly.

If you don’t have cable or Cinemax, you can watch Jett episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime Cinemax Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand Cinemax content through the Cinemax Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Cinemax channel, you can then watch new episodes live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t watch live, the Amazon Cinemax Channel also comes with Cinemax’s complete on-demand library, which will include Jett episodes as soon as they first air live.

PlayStation Vue

You can watch live and on-demand Cinemax content through PlayStation Vue, whether you already have a subscription or if you want to start a free trial. You can either add Cinemax to one of the main Vue channel packages (which come with 60-plus live TV channels), or you can select Cinemax as its own standalone option. Either way, you can watch Cinemax with a free trial.

Once signed up, you can watch new Jett episodes live on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you don’t watch live, PS Vue’s Cinemax channel also comes with Cinemax’s complete on-demand library, which will include Jett episodes as soon as they first air live.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, you can watch live and on-demand Cinemax content through the Cinemax add-on, which can be included with either regular Hulu or “Hulu with Live TV.”

Once signed up, you can watch new Jett episodes live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you don’t watch live, Hulu’s Cinemax channel also comes with Cinemax’s complete on-demand library, which will include Jett episodes as soon as they first air live.

‘Jett’ Preview

JETT SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The series premiere is titled “Daisy” and the synopsis reads, “Hoping to go straight, recently paroled master thief Daisy “Jett” Kowalski is enlisted by crime boss Charlie Baudelaire to steal a ring from Miljan Bestic, an Eastern European crime overlord living in Cuba.”

JETT SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: The second episode is titled “Charles Junior” and the synopsis reads, “Jett is forced to mastermind a heist at the site of a high-end poker game; Baudelaire’s son Junior continues to vex his father.”

Gugino and showrunner Sebastian Gutierrez talked to Decider about Jett and why it stands out from other female-led shows. “She is incredible in a crisis. She’s extremely pragmatic.” Gugino said of the title role. “Neither Sebastian nor I were interested in having her take on male qualities, but more, what if a woman really was like that. What if she just keeps her own counsel, she has her own moral compass and that’s the way that she looks at life.”

“We were hoping we could create a new role model for young women,” Gutierrez added. “A calm criminal who assesses. She’s the opposite of hysteria. Her whole life is about figuring out how to do things. Jett is not an expert marksman or a martial arts expert, she doesn’t have any superpower. She’s just a really observant, smart woman who happens to be a great thief. That’s what she’s always wanted to be.”

Gutierrez said that the series takes inspiration from pulp masters like Elmore Leonard and Quentin Tarantino and classic film noir. “The great thing as a narrative device in noir is the present is the only thing that matters, but the past keeps crashing into it, and the future is not what you thought it was going to be because of that decision you made that was gonna be the last job,” he explained. “So built into it there’s this great notion where you don’t have to do a lot of boring exposition stuff. You can just jump to the cool scenes.”