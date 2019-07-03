How to Watch CMT Hometown Heroes 2019 Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of CMT Hometown Heroes via a free trial of Philo TV. For more information about Philo TV and other live stream options, read on below

A now annual tradition during CMT’s special programming during the week of Fourth of July, CMT Hometown Heroes is an hour-long special that honors standout military individuals and family members.

The 2019 special airs on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CMT on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

2019 ‘CMT Hometown Heroes’ Preview

This year’s one-hour special is supported by Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that looks to “build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities that they’ve worked so hard to protect.”

The special consists of three segments.

In the first, Operation Homefront is joined by The Home Depot Foundation and singer-songwriter Chris Janson, who will assist in an extensive repair of the home of an Army Master Sergeant who was injured while serving and honorably discharged. Janson will also perform his unreleased song, “Everybody’s Going Through Something.”

The second segment sees Operation Homefront and the Nashville Predators Foundation put on a baby shower for a group of expecting military wives. They’ll be joined by RaeLynn, a country artist and military wife herself who performs her song “Camo.”

Finally, 2019 Military Child of the Year winner Jaxson Jordan gets a surprise visit from his father, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant Christopher Jordan. Jaxson, who suffers from a variety of autoimmune diseases, has done a number of things for his community, including raising money after Hurricane Florence and starting a program at his school to provide lunches for students in need.

Jordan will also be surprised by rock artist Brantley Gilbert, who puts on a performance for military families in the community.