How to Watch the ‘BH90210’ Reboot Online

The long-awaited reunion of the cast of Beverly Hills 90210 is here and all of the cast members, minus the late Luke Perry, are on board. BH90210 premieres on August 7, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you can still watch the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Fox live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above streaming options, fans can purchase episodes of the show on Amazon, as well as the entire season, as they become available. Season 1 of BH90210 is available for $14.99 in HD and SD for $9.99.

According to Fox News, Shannen Doherty said she wasn’t going to do the reboot, but she changed her mind after the death of Luke Perry. Doherty revealed, “I definitely wasn’t going to do it. It was nothing against the show. I knew that the show would get sold and do well and live on without me, but they didn’t need me, so it just wasn’t at that moment what I wanted to be doing.” But, after Perry (who played her love interest on the original series) died, Doherty wanted to use the opportunity to honor him.

Read on below for further details on the reboot plot, the cast, episode descriptions and more.

BH90210 PREMIERE DATE & TIME SLOT: THe show premieres on August 7, 2019 and will air in the 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT time slot.

BH90210 REBOOT PLOT: The official plot synopsis of the show states, “The original cast members of the groundbreaking teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 get back together to play heightened versions of themselves in this serialized drama that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian, and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. The iconic cast tries to continue from where they left off, but old romances, friends and frenemies return to create more drama than ever before.”

BH90210 CAST:

Gabrielle Carteris

Shannen Doherty

Jennie Garth

Brian Austin Green

Jason Priestley

Tori Spelling

Ian Ziering

Carol Potter

Christine Elise McCarthy

Denise Richards

La La Anthony as Brian Austin Green’s fictional wife Shay

Vanessa Lachey as Jason Priestley’s fictional wife Camille

Ivan Sergei as Tori Spelling’s fictional husband Nate

Karis Cameron as Kyler

Evan Roderick as Chaz Bryant

Brad Bergeron as Matthew

Destiny Millns as Heather

Natalie Sharp as Anna

BH90210 SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “The Reunion” and its plot description reads, “Having gone their separate ways since the series Beverly Hills, 90210 ended 19 years ago, the cast members reunite at a 30th anniversary fan convention in Las Vegas, causing old flames, feuds and feelings to reignite.”

BH90210 SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 will air on August 14, 2019 and the description of the episode states, “When FOX greenlights a reboot, Tori and Jennie confront each of their former castmates and are met with more resistance than they had anticipated; the gang deals with the repercussions of their actions in Las Vegas.

BH90210 SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: The third episode is titled “The Photo Shoot” and it is set to air on August 21, 2019.

Although this is classified as an event series, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling have said that future episodes are possible.