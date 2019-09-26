Eagles vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After a stale Thursday night matchup a week ago, a matchup between two NFC contenders in the Green Bay Packers (3-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) should be a nice change of pace.

Eagles vs Packers Preview

With a healthy Carson Wentz and a strong core of talent, Philadelphia entered the year with massive expectations. However, a 1-2 start with losses to the Falcons and Lions was not how the Eagles drew it up.

“You know, we’re not really looking at this as a bad spot,” Wentz told reporters. “We’re 1-2, yeah, but, you know, we have a lot of the season left. (There are) little things here and there in each game that we know we’re going to get corrected and we’re going to be in a good spot. And like I said, we’re excited Thursday night to go show what we can do and get going back in the win column.”

Wentz is completing 61% of his passes and has collected 803 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s done a lot of that with a skeleton crew of wide receivers, with both Desean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery being banged up. The Eagles had eight drops last week and a pair of drops that were potential game-winners against both the Falcons and Lions.

“It’s part of the game. Guys are going to drop passes,” Wentz said. “We’re going to put the ball on the ground. I’m going to throw picks. We’re going to miss reads. Things happen. Guys make mistakes. Any time somebody drops a pass or something like that, I make sure I go right up to them and tell them it’s coming their way the next time and just try to keep building them up. Staying positive. Again, it’s frustrating. No one wants to make mistakes but there’s nothing you can really do about it. Just have to keep building those guys up.”

The Packers are off to a 3-0 start and surprisingly Green Bay has done it with defense. The offense, guided by two-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers, is ranked 28th.

“We’ve never wanted to just manage the football game around here, so the standards are very high for us,” Rodgers said. “We gotta play a lot better on offense. We’ve played some good defenses, no doubt about it, but the standard and the expectations are very high here and we haven’t met them on offense. … At some point, we can’t expect our defense to shut everybody down. They have been. But at some point the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays.”

While he hasn’t put up any mind boggling numbers,Rodgers hasn’t been too shabby, passing for 647 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Packers are 4-point favorites for the game with a total set at 46.