How to Stream ‘Quints’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Quints Now

Airing on the Disney Channel in 2000, Quints tells the story of Jamie Grover (Kimberly J. Brown), a 14-year-old only child whose life changes when her mom Nancy (Elizabeth Morehead) gives birth to quintuplets. The entire family, including dad Jim (Daniel Roebuck) must figure out a way to cover their rising expenses, so they decide to put the babies in a diaper commercial.

The film also features the Grover family babysitter, Fiona (Robin Duke), diaper company executive, Albert (Vince Corazza), Jamie’s art teacher Mr. Blackman (James Kall), Governor Healy (Don Knotts), and Jamie’s friends, Zoe (Shadia Simmons) and Brad (Jake Epstein).

The film comes from writers Matthew Weisman and Gregory K. Pincus, and director Bill Corcoran. It’s been nearly two decades since the movie first premiered on cable TV, but now, in the age of streaming, you may be looking for a way to watch Quints online. Luckily, with the arrival of Disney’s new subscription service, you can now find Quints streaming.

Here’s how to stream Quints right now:

How to Stream ‘Quints’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Quints is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Quints and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Quints” 5. Tap on “Quints” 6. Tap the PLAY button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Quints’: Overview

Release Date: August 18, 2000

Creators: Matthew Weisman, Gregory K. Pincus

Director: Bill Corcoran

Starring: Kimberly J. Brown, Daniel Roebuck, Elizabeth Morehead, Robin Duke, Shadia Simmons

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: When her mother gives birth to quintuplets, a teenager does whatever she can to become the center of her parents’ attention once again.

How Long Is ‘Quints’?

The running time for Quints is 1 hour and 23 minutes.

‘Quints’ Plot

Quints is centered around 14-year-old Jamie (Brown), the daughter of Nancy (Morehead) and Jim (Roebuck) Grover. Because she is an only child, Jamie gets quite a bit of attention from her parents, but often feels annoyed by it.

When her mother finds out she is pregnant with quintuplets, Jamie isn’t very bothered at first. But when the babies — Adam, Charlie, Debbie, Becky, and Eddie — come home, Jamie’s life completely changes. Her parents, who once were so involved in Jamie’s life, are now continuously busy taking care of the quints.

For example, when it’s time for Jamie’s parent-teacher conference, they can’t make it because they’re busy with the babies. The Grover’s hire a nanny, Fiona (Duke), to help out, but she soon quits due to exhaustion. The family decides to put the babies in a diaper commercial to help with finances, and the quints become popular celebrities in their town.

Throughout the film, Jamie tells a number of different stories and then backtracks them to trick the audience.

‘Quints’ Cast

Quints features a number of faces you may recognize from other projects. Here’s a breakdown of the main cast and where you may have seen them:

Kimberly J. Brown as Jamie Grover

Brown plays Jamie, the witty and talented 14-year-old at the center of the movie. After appearing in Quints, the actress went on to play Marah Lewis on eight seasons of Guiding Light. She was also featured on episodes of Law & Order: SVU, Rose Red, and Low Winter Sun, and played the main role of Marnie Piper in Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, and Halloweentown High.

Daniel Roebuck as Jim Grover

Roebuck takes on the role of Jim, Jamie’s father and proud, but stressed new dad to the quints. The actor has been on a number of popular series throughout the years, including The Man in High Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Grimm, Jane the Virgin, Mob City, Glee, Lost, and Weeds.

Elizabeth Morehead as Nancy Grover

Morehead plays Nancy, Jamie, and the quints’ loving and supportive mom. The actress had recurring roles on Flipper — where she played Dr. Jennifer Daulton — and One World, in which she played Karen Blake. She has also been featured on episodes of Seinfeld, ER, The Practice, NCIS, Without a Trace, and Judging Amy.

Jake Epstein as Brad

Epstein steps into the role of Brad, Jamie’s friend from school. After appearing on Quints, the actor had recurring roles on shows like The Zack Files, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Paradise Falls, and Murdoch Mysteries. Epstein is most known for his main roles on Designated Survivor — where he played Chuck Russink — and Suits, in which he played Brian Altman.

Shadia Simmons as Brad

Simmons plays Zoe, Jamie’s best friend from school who encourages her to pursue her passion for art. Simmons has had recurring roles on shows like My Best Friend Is An Alien, Ace Lightning, and The Zack Files. But she is most known for her portrayal of Emily Davis on the Canadian sitcom Life with Derek, as well as her role as Corrine Baxter on the Canadian science-fiction show, Strange Days at Blake Holsey High

Don Knotts as Governor Healy

Knotts takes on the role of the quirky Governor Healy. The late veteran TV actor is most known for his iconic, Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife on the ’60s sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show. For years, he played the landlord Ralph Furley on the popular sitcom, Three’s Company, and also appeared in movies like The Ghost and Mr. Chicken and Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo.

‘Quints’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Quints soundtrack featured seven tracks, including:

“Washington Post March” — Written by John Philip Sousa

“Soda Pop” — Written by Mikey Bassie and Eric Foster White, performed by Britney Spears

“She’s So Crazy” — Written by Deborah Lynne Dunlap, performed by Molly Pasutti

“Rub A Dub Love” — Written and performed by Earl Sheppard

“Just Can’t Wait” — Written by Jamie Dunlap and Scott Nickoley. performed by Melody Patron

“Stanley’s Memories” — Written by John Pratt and Michael Alemania

“I’ll Be There For You” — Written by D. Bermann, F. Bermann, D. Brunner, and J. Coplan, performed by The Moffatts

‘Quints’ at the Box Office

Quints aired nearly twenty years ago on the Disney Channel. There is no box office or ratings information available for the film at this time.

‘Quints’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

When it first aired, Quints received mostly positive critics reviews. “Quints is a very entertaining movie, replete with lessons about never giving up, being a giver rather than always a taker, and finding what you love to do,” reads a 2000 Dove review. “There are good family relationships, a decent and wise teacher is represented, and the lead has caring friends. It occasionally gets a bit saccharine, but it has some very funny moments and I believe kids and young teens will relate and become involved in the storyline. Along the way, mom and dad may discover a few lessons of their own.”

Where ‘Quints’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Because its main character continuously breaks the fourth wall, albeit in an awkward way, Quints has become one of the most memorable Disney Channel Movies of all time. On Entertainment Weekly‘s list of top 30 Disney Channel Original Movies, Quints was ranked at number 19. And on Buzzfeed‘s ranking of the 38 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, the film made it to number 28.

‘Quints’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream ‘quints’: your family viewing guide 2019-11-15T22:11:27-05:00

Stream Quints Now

‘Quints’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Below are a few fun facts about the movie you may find interesting:

1. Twenty Babies Played The Quints

When the credits roll at the end of the movie, you’ll notice that 20 names are credited for playing the five Grover babies. The baby actors include five sets of twins, three sets of triplets, and one single baby.

2. It Comes From An Action Director

Quints may be a comedy, but it was directed by Bill Corcoran, a director known for his action and drama series. Corcoran served as the director on shows like 21 Jump Street, Wiseguy, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Mutant X, First Wave, Prey, and Stargate SG-1.

3. Brown Is A Published Author

Kimberly J. Brown, who plays the lead role of Jamie Grover, is now a published author. In 2018, the Halloweentown star published a Halloween-themed book titled “Poppins Pumpkin Patch Parade,” which she co-wrote with author Diane Yslas.

4. It’s The Twentieth Original Movie To Air On The Disney Channel

Of the 110+ films that have aired on the Disney Channel, Quints was the twentieth. Kimberly J. Brown was also in the fourth DCOM ever to air, Halloweentown.

5. It Comes From The Writer Of ‘Teen Wolf’

Quints was written by Matthew Weisman, the screenwriter credited with creating the 1980s Teen Wolf movies — which starred Michael J. Fox — and the Teen Wolf TV series.

Stream Quints Now