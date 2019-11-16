How to Watch Lifetime’s 2019 Christmas Movies Online Without Cable

If you’re getting into the holiday spirit but don’t have cable, here’s how you can catch Lifetime Christmas movies online. A lot of movies are airing this season, and you don’t have to miss any of them.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Lifetime’s 2019 Christmas Movie Schedule

Lifetime has a lot more Christmas movies planned this season.

Christmas in Louisiana premieres on November 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “The Winter Family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, Louisiana, and Sarah Winter (Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception. When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Kelly) and her grandparents (Wallace and Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season–and a little romance– with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Daggs III). Christmas in Louisiana is produced by Active Entertainment. Ken Badish and Daniel Lewis serve as executive producers.”

Random Acts of Christmas premieres on November 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, investigative journalist, Sydney (Cahill, Hometown Christmas, How I Met Your Mother) meets a competing reporter, Cole (McGarry, When Calls the Heart), who ignites her Christmas spirit and captures her heart, but may not be the man he claims to be. Also stars Jaclyn Smith (Charlie’s Angels) and Patrick Duffy (Step by Step). Produced by Jolly Productions in association with Johnson Production Group.”

Magical Christmas Shoes premieres on November 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “A pair of magical shoes step into Kayla Hummel’s (Karpluk) holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love too. Magical Christmas Shoes is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions.”

Twinkle All the Way premieres on November 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “To pull off a spectacular Christmas themed wedding at the exclusive Snowview Lodge, wedding planner, Cadence Clark (Drew) – joins forces with Henry Harrison (McPartlin), co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. Cadence and Henry, both single parents of young daughters, grow closer as they contribute to each others’ projects – Cadence with the wedding and Henry with his high-profile client, Mrs. Sutton (Warren), and her annual VIP Christmas Eve party. However, a snow storm threatens to wreak havoc on the wedding. But with help from Henry, family, and some holiday magic, Cadence may just be able to pull off the wedding and perhaps fall in love along the way. Twinkle All the Way is produced by Off Camera Entertainment with Stephanie Slack serving as executive producer.”

Christmas 9 to 5 premieres on November 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Jennifer (Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9 to 5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams. It’s a Christmas she will never forget. Christmas 9 to 5 is produced by MarVista Entertainment with Larry Grimadli and Danielle von Zerneck serving as executive producers.”

A Very Vintage Christmas premieres on November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “The Christmas lights are up and shoppers are flooding the quaint town of Mountain View, including one special store, Very Vintage Antiques. The shop’s owner, Dodie (Mowry-Hardrict), is a hopeless romantic and absolutely one of a kind, similar to the pieces in her shop. When Dodie finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos chronicling a timeless romantic union, she makes it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. Dodie manages to persuade the handsome new tenant, Edward (Hutch), at the listed address to help her with her search. Will they find the true owner and true love on their adventure? A Very Vintage Christmas is produced by Brightlight Pictures and The Kaufman Company.”

A Christmas Wish premieres on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, Louisiana a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box in hopes that their wish will be granted. After a night out together, Maddie (Park) encourages her sister Faith (Burton) to put a wish in the box – a wish to experience true love for the first time. Faith and Maddie are surprised the next day when she meets the very handsome and eligible Andrew (de la Fuente). At first, Faith thinks that her Christmas wish has come true. But as Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is really perfect for her, or if the wish is leading her to her best friend, Wyatt (Hilton). A Christmas Wish is produced by Active Entertainment. Ken Badish and Daniel Lewis serve as executive producers. Also starring Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner, Bruce MacVittie, Madeleine McGraw, Aidan McGraw, Willie Garson, Colin Fickes, Rhoda Griffis, Barbara Alyn Woods, and Ryan Cabrera.”

Staging Christmas premieres on November 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Lori (Moon Frye) stages homes for a living and her busiest season is Christmas! Though she normally only stages homes that are for sale, she’s intrigued when a wealthy widower named Elliot (Stults) asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. As Lori starts remaking Elliott’s home, she finds that Maddie isn’t the only one in desperate need of the Christmas spirit. As Lori spends more and more time with Elliot and Maddie, she starts to feel like part of the family. While she was initially hired to simply stage the perfect Christmas in their house, she ends up creating it for the father and daughter in every way imaginable. Staging Christmas is produced by Hybrid, LLC with Jeff Schenck serving as executive producer.”

Merry Liddle Christmas premieres on November 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Inspired by her own recent Christmas catastrophe, Kelly Rowland plays Jacquie– a successful, super-together single tech entrepreneur whose messy family descends on her gleaming new dream home for the holidays. Christmas traditions collide and family drama ensues as she struggles to keep her house together in time for a glossy video shoot of “the perfect Christmas.” On top of that, the possibility of romance with a new neighbor has Jacquie questioning all her dating rules, so even though this isn’t the Christmas she envisioned, it might just be the most magical one yet. Merry Liddle Christmas is produced by Kronicle Media and executive produced by Korin D. Williams, Harvey Kahn and Monique Nash. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon serve as executive producers for Blue Den Productions.”

A Storybook Christmas premieres on December 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “If event planner Celeste Everett (Liebert) is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. When the nanny she hires turns out to be a man (Epstein), Celeste surprisingly realizes she may have also found Christmas love for herself. A Storybook Christmas is produced by Reel One Entertainment.”

Matchmaker Christmas premieres on December 7 at 6 p.m. Eastern. “As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss Amanda find a date. Matchmaking is a bit of a hobby for Maggie, but she is thrown off her game when Jaxson, her old boyfriend from her college years, shows up at her work—as a newly signed, successful author. Maggie would love to deny she feels anything for him still, but Jaxson isn’t making it easy. She’ll have to face her decisions of the past, along with Amanda eyeing Jaxson, to bring together the perfect matches at Christmas. Matchmaker Christmas is produced by Candlelight Media Group.”

A Doggone Christmas premieres on December 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “When Marla’s (Lachey) dog runs away on Christmas Eve, she must team up with her ex-boyfriend Max (Christopher Russell) to find him. As the pup leads the exes on an all-day-and-night search through their North Carolina hometown, they revisit people, places and things that remind them of the Christmas pasts they spent together. A Doggone Christmas is produced by Lighthouse Pictures. Nancy Bennett and Charles Pugliese serve as executive producers.”

Grounded for Christmas premieres on December 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina (Guill), a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady (Sevier), stay at her nearby parents’ home. But when they discover her family is hosting a tree trimming party that night and that her ex will be there, Brady pretends to be her boyfriend to help her out. When the snowstorm continues, their ruse snowballs as Nina and Brady are stuck attending holiday events together. But as Christmas nears, these two opposites begin to realize the best gift they could ever receive, is perhaps, each other. Grounded for Christmas is produced by MarVista Entertainment. Larry Grimaldi serves as executive producer.”

A Christmas Melody premieres on December 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “When aspiring R&B artist Layla (Durance) crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence (Hodges), she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. But as the holidays approach, the fast-paced, high stakes music business threatens to change their sound and relationship – especially when the label executives begin to see Spence as the real star. A Christmas Melody is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions.”

You Light Up My Christmas premieres on December 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Inspired by true events, Emma (Fields) returns to her hometown built around her family’s pioneer Christmas Light Factory two weeks before Christmas. However upon Emma’s return, she discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. You Light Up My Christmas is produced by Tim Johnson. Tim Johnson and Kim Fields serve as executive producers.”

Rediscovering Christmas premieres on December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Mia is a window dresser in a big city department store, living and breathing Christmas for months to get the store ready for the holidays. But now that the season is actually near, she’s a little burned out on holly, sugarplums and Santas of all shapes and sizes. All she wants is a tropical beach getaway with her sister Sara. But, plans change when Sara begs for Mia’s help putting on the annual Snowflake festival in their home town in Vermont. Just when she thought she was out – Santa pulls her back in! Rediscovering Christmas is produced by Brainstorm Media with Meyer Shwarzstein and Larry Gershman serving as executive producers.”

The Christmas Temp premieres on December 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “An out of work artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s HR manager. The Christmas Temp is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions.”

The Christmas Hotel premieres on December 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Erin (Ali) grew up in the small town of Mt. Holly but always dreamt of living in a big city. Her first job – working the desk at the Mt. Holly Inn – started her on a path to New York where she now works at the prestigious Windsor Hotel. When her boss tells her she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a big project, she is thrilled – until she realizes the project is in her hometown. Erin returns home to discover that the locals don’t appreciate their precious Mt. Holly Inn being bought out by a big corporation. And heading up the charge? Erin’s ex-boyfriend Conner. But when several hotel staff members come down with the flu, Erin is forced to enlist Conner’s help with hotel’s Christmas events. As they two re-establish their relationship, Erin has to figure out if what she really wants is a promotion or to be home again. The Christmas Hotel is produced by Hybrid, LLC with Jeff Schenck serving as executive producer.”

Battle of the Christmas Movie Stars premieres on December 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…and to celebrate, we are putting the stars of our Christmas movies to the test with holiday inspired challenges to determine who will be the king or queen of Lifetime Christmas as chosen by the experts…our fans! Our stars will compete against their fellow cast mates in DIY challenges, from gift wrapping a co-star to decorating an ugly Christmas sweater. We will determine which of our stars has the most holiday spirit, all while recapping all the highlights of the movies that have aired on Lifetime throughout the holiday season. Let the reindeer games begin!”