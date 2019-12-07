Indiana vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will host the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center on Saturday in each team’s first Big Ten test of the season.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Indiana vs Wisconsin on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Indiana vs Wisconsin on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Indiana vs Wisconsin on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Indiana vs Wisconsin Preview

The Hoosiers enter Big Ten play with an 8-0 record. On Tuesday, they passed their biggest test of the season, besting the No. 17 Florida State Seminoles 80-64 at home.

Indiana overcame 18 turnovers by shooting 25-of-45 (55.6%) from the field and 7-of-15 (46.7%) from 3-point range.

“You want to see what you’re made of, and I thought our guys rose to the occasion,” Hoosiers head coach Archie Miller said, according to the Indiana Daily Student.

Senior guard Devonte Green came off the bench to set a new career high with 30 points, going 10-of-15 from the floor and adding 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a pair of steals.

Freshman big man Trayce Jackson-Davis dropped 15 to go with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, both game highs.

“A lot of people have been saying we have been facing littler teams, how are they going to do against the big dogs,” Jackson-Davis said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “Well, you witnessed it, so I would just say that we just got to play hard and just do our thing.”

The Hoosiers have fallen to the Badgers in 16 consecutive visits to the Kohl Center. They’ve bested Wisconsin at the arena just once, in their first game there on Jan. 25, 1998.

“Wisconsin is a tournament team,” Miller said this week, per the Indiana Daily Student. “They have some veteran guys back. I think as the course of the season evolves, they played a difficult schedule. They will be battle tested and very difficult to deal within Madison like they always have been.”

He added: “There’s a lot that goes into this one, that makes it a very, very serious approach. Hopefully our team, as long as we stay grounded and we stay coachable and we keep working at the little things to keep getting better; that we put ourselves in a situation that we’re ready to play.”

The Badgers have dropped three straight, falling to 4-4 on the season. On Wednesday, they lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 69-54 on the road.

Wisconsin went 21-of-56 (37.5%) from the field, shooting below 40% for a third straight game. The Badgers entered the matchup shooting 81.1% from the free-throw line — the fifth-best mark in Division I — but went just 7-of-15 (46.7%) from the stripe.

“Even tonight at the free-throw line … it’s rare for us to not put the ball in the basket there,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said, according to The Associated Press. “We forced some tough jump shots that they made.”