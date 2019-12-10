Inter vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at San Siro on Tuesday in each side’s final match of Champions League group play.

Inter vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona, with 11 points through five group-stage matches, have already clinched the top spot in Group F.

Inter, meanwhile, need a victory to ensure passage to the round of 16. They have 7 points, as do fellow Group F dwellers Borussia Dortmund, and hold an advantage over the German club by virtue of goal differential in the sides’ head-to-head matchups.

Dortmund will play already-eliminated Slavia Prague as Inter and Barcelona square off.

“It’ll be an important game, we know that we can progress with a positive result,” Inter manager Antonio Conte said Monday, according to the team’s official website. “It’d be important for everyone: for the environment, the players, for me too.

“Tomorrow, we should only think about ourselves and approaching the match in the right manner. Our objective is clear: to come off the pitch with no regrets having given everything, also considering the fact that it might not be enough against a team like Barcelona.”

Inter forward Lautaro Martínez has scored 5 goals across as many Champions League matches this year, tied for fourth in the competition. The 22-year-old Argentine’s 13 goals across all competitions this season lead the team.

“I watched Lautaro from far away last year and having seen him up close this year I think he’s really blown up, he’s improved so much because he feels powerful and strong on a physical level,” said Inter defender Diego Godín — who’s in his first season in Italy following a nine-year tenure with Atlético Madrid — per the team’s website. “The fact that a lot of teams are talking about him today means that he’s doing things well. Today he’s an Inter player and we’re one of the best teams in the world, he’s young, he has so much time to grow and give so much to this team, we’re happy to have him here with us.”

With his team’s place in the next round secure, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde elected to leave star midfielder Lionel Messi at home. Defensive stalwarts Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto didn’t make the trip, either.

“We have been winning matches and watching what we have ahead, so I have decided not to bring Messi,” Valverde said, according to Barça Blaugranes. “Last year, we played a great game here and did not play Messi.

“He needs to rest. We’re coming off many consecutive games and we have other important ones to play. He’s a decisive player, but our goal tomorrow does not change, we want to win against Inter.”