Texas vs OSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Oklahoma State basketball team will host the Texas Longhorns in Big 12 action on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

Texas vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Longhorns had lost two in a row and three of four when they bested the Kansas State Wildcats 64-50 at home on Saturday to improve to 11-4 on the year and 1-2 in conference play.

“When you come up with a good win, which any win in league play is, you’ve got to build on it,” Texas head coach Shaka Smart said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “You’ve got to capitalize. Our guys, the last week, they’ve really, really been through some soul searching as a program.”

He added: “It’s like, hey, we have to be better than this. There’s no one outside of this room that’s going to create that. That has to come from us.”

Guard Matt Coleman III led Texas with 14 points, adding 4 assists and a trio of steals. Jase Febres, a 6-foot-5 guard, came up with 4 blocks to go with 10 points and a pair of dimes.

The Longhorns outscored Kansas State 33-22 in the second half, when they helped their opponents to six shot-clock violations.

“You’re able to guard a team 30 seconds for six times, that’s a big deal,” Febres said, per the Austin American-Statesman. “Just doing it one time is a big deal. So we want to make sure we put an emphasis on doing the little things and being excited about getting stops.”

The Cowboys have dropped three straight, all in conference play — they opened their Big 12 slate with an 85-50 road drubbing to the then-No. 24 Texas Tech Red Raiders, then lost at home to the then-No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers 55-41.

On Saturday, they fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 52-40 on the road, slipping to 9-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12.

“You can’t score 40 and win,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said, according to The O’Colly. “That’s just the bottom line. So we’ve got to find a way to get these guys believing in themselves a little bit more, and hopefully, Wednesday will be a start to that.”

The Cowboys shot just 16-of-53 (30.2%) from the field and 2-of-19 (10.5%) from deep. Senior captains Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa failed to score at all, combining to miss 13 field goals.

“Don’t worry about anything that goes on outside of the gym and get back to having fun,” Waters said of getting the team back on track, per The O’Colly. “I feel like we put a lot of pressure on ourselves going into Big 12, knowing that the competition level gets a lot higher, and every game means a lot more, but yeah, we just gotta get back to having fun.”

